Youth stabbed in Delhi, video goes viral

New Delhi: A 20-year-old youth was beaten and stabbed by a man in Delhi’s Nand Nagri area, a police official said on Friday, adding that a video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The official said that the injured, identified as Kasim, has been referred to the AIIMS Trauma Centre by doctors of GTB Hospital for further treatment.

In the video of the incident, the 22-year-old accused Sohaib, who is currently under police custody, is seen hitting and stabbing Kasim, who was lying on the road.

Some women could be heard screaming to save Kasim, while a few passersby stood watching without offering to help the victim.

As soon as Sohaib left, a large crowd gathered, the video footage showed.

The Nand Nagri police station received a PCR call at 10.37 p.m. on Thursday regarding the incident and the caller informed that the injured was taken to the GTB hospital.

“Immediately, police teams reached the spot and also the hospital and the medico-legal case (MLC) of Kasim was obtained. The injured did not give any statement,” the police official said.

“The accused and victim are residents of the same locality. Facts about the incident are being ascertained and a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) is being registered.”

