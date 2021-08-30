Spread the love



















Youth Stabs Girl before Attempting Suicide at Ambagilu

Udupi: In a tragic incident, a youth stabbed a girl and later attempted to commit suicide by stabbing himself on NH 66 near Robosoft, Santhekatte here, on August 30.

The identity of the boy is yet to be known. The girl is from Ambagilu.

According to primary reports, the girl works in a Medical Shop in Udupi. On August 30, evening, while she was returning home on her two-wheeler, a youth who came on a bike waylaid her and attacked with a knife. Later the youth stabbed himself and attempted suicide.

Both the youth and the girl are said to be in critical condition and have been shifted to the Manipal Hospital for further treatment.

Sources said that the girl was engaged last week. The exact reason for the extreme step by the youth is yet to be known.

The Udupi Town Police rushed to the spot for further investigations.

