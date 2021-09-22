Spread the love



















Youth who planted filmy-style kiss on girl in bus held in K’taka

Bengaluru: The police have arrested a youth who kissed a co-passenger college student before alighting from a bus in Bengaluru, the police said on Wednesday.

The arrested person was identified as Madhusudhan Reddy, a resident of Vijayanagar in Bengaluru.

The girl, a student of architecture, lodged a police complaint against him on September 13.

The Bagalagunte police nabbed the accused after verifying CCTV footage in the surrounding areas and based on the statements of the bus driver, conductor and passengers. The police also found out his details from the bus ticket as he had given information for reserving the seat.

The incident took place in the wee hours of September 13 when the girl was returning to Bengaluru from Bellary after the Vinayak Chaturthi festival in a KSRTC luxury bus.

The accused who sat close to her seat was watching ‘Geetha Govindam’ Telugu flick which shows the protagonist kissing the heroine while she is sleeping. The girl has mentioned in the complaint that the youth looked at her strangely before she went to sleep.

When the bus stopped near Peenya-Jalahalli for the passengers to alight, the youth kissed the girl on the cheek and rushed away. Before she could gather her wits the youth got down from the bus and vanished.

The girl later reached her home and then lodged a complaint with the police.

