Youth whose social media post triggered Hubballi violence remanded to JC till April 30



Hubballi (Karnataka): A local court on Monday remanded Abhishek Hiremath, the accused youth whose objectionable social media post allegedly triggered large-scale violence in Hubballi, to judicial custody till April 30.

Prohibitory orders have been clamped in the city till April 20 and as many as 100 persons detained in connection with the violence.

The city, which is known as ‘Chota Mumbai’, a major commercial centre after Bengaluru in Karnataka, has turned into a virtual fortress.

The accused youth who was arrested on Saturday was brought into the court premises amid heavy police security cover and produced before the magistrate of JMFC Additional court.

Appearing for the accused youth, the counsel had submitted a bail application. The public prosecutor will submit objections on Tuesday and the court will take a call on granting bail later. Sanjeev Badaskar, the counsel for the accused youth explained that a bail petition has been submitted by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Hindu Advocates Association.

“We will submit powerful arguments pressing for the release of arrested youth once the police and prosecution submits objections to bail petition. We are confident of obtaining bail,” he said. Meanwhile, the shops and establishments have been opened in Hubballi on Monday morning amid curfew orders and the situation is limping back to normalcy.

Police have detained more than 100 persons in connection with the violent incident. The other accused would also be produced before the court on Monday.