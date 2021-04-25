Spread the love



















Youths Encouraged to DONATE BLOOD before VACCINATION

‘Youths Encouraged to DONATE BLOOD before VACCINATION’- Siddiq Katipalla, District Working President of All College Students Association (R)

Mangaluru: Many blood banks in Karnataka are running low on blood and with the surge in COVID cases and introduction of vaccination, the anxiety has increased, “According to government guidelines people above the age of 18 to be vaccinated starting from May 1 and before that, I urge the youth to voluntarily donate Blood’’, said Aboobakker Siddiq Katipalla, District president (working ) of all college students association (R) Dakshina Kannada.



One cannot donate blood after 60 days of taking the vaccination and since experts say that delaying the second dose is better for immunity, the no- blood donation period gets extended, Siddiq Katipalla says that since Muslims are fasting due to Ramzan, hospitals like Father muller, Yenepoya, and KMC hospital operating in Mangaluru have extended their blood donation time till 8:00 PM. “Earlier it was till 5:30 PM but with the extended time Muslims can break their fast and donate blood,” he said.

“So here I am encouraging the youth to donate blood voluntarily to avoid the shortage of blood which is bound to increase by next month, I hope that youth will come forward and voluntarily donate blood till April 31. We are focusing to spread information about the “no donation” phase after vaccination and its effects on the blood bank”, added Siddiq.