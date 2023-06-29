Youths who have Completed Degree will be Trained in Politics – Speaker U T Khader

Mangaluru: “Youth who have completed degree courses and are interested in politics will be trained through a one-year course at Karnataka Political Training Institute”, said the Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly U T Khader during a press meet held at the Eden Club here, on June 29.

Addressing the media persons U T Khader said, “Youths who are interested in politics and have passed Degree courses will be trained. The government is planning to start a training centre, “Karnataka Political Training Institute” where youths who are willing to join politics will receive training for one year with 6 months of practicals and six months of internship”.

Khader further said, “To train the youths we have already held talks with MIT School of Government in Pune. We intend to start the same Institute in Karnataka. Those who are interested to join politics or join Government offices need to undergo training. Those who are aspiring to join politics after the completion of Degree courses will be trained in this institute. The Institute will have a clear objective of creating a pool of ethical, spirited and trained political leadership. Many youths are just following political leaders to gain experience in politics. If we train the youths, they can start government NGOs, become the PA of Ministers or contest from Gram Panchayat, Taluk Panchayat or Zilla Panchayat. The institute will provide the necessary training in this direction”.

U T Khader also said, “Such training will help the youths to grow as politicians. When I was doing my LLB I was very much interested in Politics but there were no institutions to receive any training. This is an opportunity for the youths who are interested in Politics. The Karnataka Political Training Institute will start very soon and all the people will be benefited. Youths who perform well will be selected for further training in Delhi and Hyderabad”.

