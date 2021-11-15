Spread the love



















‘You’ve Chosen the Right Courses & Joined the Right Institution’ – Dr Sharath Kumar Rao J-the Senior Consultant & HOD, Immunohematology and Blood Transfusion, Nodal Officer ICMR, Government Wenlock Hospital, the Chief Guest at the inauguration of the Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences 2021-22 Courses

Mangaluru: 15 November 2021was a great day for 238 students who had joined various courses in Allied Health Sciences for the year 2021-2022 at Father Fuller Institutions, and the courses are: Physiotherapy (BPT/MPT), Hospital Administration (BHA/MHA), BSc Courses: Medical Imaging Technology, Radio-Therapy, Medical Laboratory Technology, Anesthesia and Operation Theatre Technology, Renal Dialysis Technology. MSc courses: Medical Laboratory Technology, Radio Physics. All the courses are affiliated with the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bengaluru. And these students should be proud that they are stepping into the family of Father Muller Medical College- a prestigious and renowned Medical Institution.

The Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences (FMCOAHS) the youngest unit of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) has been making steady yet momentous progress in the academic arena. With many courses under its umbrella catering to the para and allied health sciences stream, the college heralded its courses inaugural on 15 November 2021 in celebration of the new entrants and to their new vocation into healthcare. The whole event was conducted in a hybrid mode, with live streaming for the parents and guardians.

The dignitaries and the new entrants were welcomed by the Dean of the Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences (FMCOAHS) Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza who also elaborated on the credentials of the Chief guest for the occasion. His words of appreciation and gratitude to the students struck a chord that was cherished. He was proud to proclaim that the FMCOAHS is the largest constituent academic unit of FMCI with over 300 intakes at present and many more to be added in the next year. He concluded by saying, “Caring is a gift that no one can buy. It’s made up of love that roots in our hearts and creates memories, not just for a while but for a lifetime”.

The event was presided over by the Director FMCI Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho with Dr Sharath Kumar Rao J, Senior Consultant & HOD, Immunohematology and Blood Transfusion, Nodal Officer ICMR, Government Wenlock Hospital as the Chief Guest. Dr Sharath has to his credit a long list of achievements that have given him due recognition in and around the state. His stint now in the District Wenlock Hospital has borne fruit with the commencement of the DNB programme in his department. He was the student of Dr Antony D’Souza and he worked in the FMMC in the year 2001-2002.

In his address to the students, Dr Sharath focused on the importance of allied healthcare workers in bridging the gap between patients and doctors. “The service rendered by the allied health worker brings in clarity for the doctor and helps patients with their comforting care. The choice though some might feel “Just Missed Effect”, enrolling in the allied course for not securing an MBBS seat is not to falter or moan on, but to celebrate and be determined and strong in one’s destiny and effort”, he said.

He further added, “The service of care especially nursing care at Father Muller has been echoed since he was an MBBS student and still holds true after this many years. Thus, even during the pandemic the hospital and its staff have stood with the sick, comforting and caring without any distinction. He concluded by saying that the students should give back to society a healthcare service sector rather than a healthcare industry by contributing their wisdom and knowledge parallel”.

Director FMCI emphasized the importance of discipline, determination, dedication and detachment. Mantras that need to be imbibed by every student is the ethos of the institutions with over 141 years of legacy. He said, “The students going through the portals of this institution not only stand out of the rest but are trendsetters. The management wishes that each student develops holistically thus it has focused on providing the best of the infrastructure, the best in faculty and the best in co-curricular activities. The vestments of the students should be the ethos of the institution of “Heal and Comfort” with service and dedication. The importance of the student in developing an institution goes hand in hand too. Students need to learn above all their skill and knowledge that can help them better themselves”.

The number of courses and students desire to be part of the Mullerian Family shows the Institutions focus on infrastructural requirements and impetus for teaching excellence with the overall development of each student focusing on physical, mental and emotional health. The Vote of thanks was delivered by Prof Cherishma D’Silva, Course coordinator for Physiotherapy Programme, while concluding she said, “And finally, my dear freshers, you’re the apple of our eyes and you’ll be the torchbearers of this great institution. Dear parents, Be assured your wards are in the best hands and will receive the best care. They will be moulded into efficient healthcare workers and carry the name of the institution to greater heights. The Master of ceremony was Ms Alisha Austin Lobo, lecturer in the Department of Physiotherapy. Administrators -Fr Rudolph Ravi D’Sa and Fr Ajith B Menezes, Members of the Management and governing committee, faculty, staff and students were present on the occasion.

Yet a proud moment, in these times of uncertainty, that the will to survive, learn and adapt was seen among the youth. Many more such good times to come for all students and the innate desire to care and live shall help us to move cautiously yet steadily. The Father Muller Charitable Institutions has been at the forefront of healthcare with its 141 years of growth and service to the peoples of the region.

Ms JASWITA RIYA LOBO with her parents-Vijay and Mrs Anita Lobo

Team Mangalorean interacted with two freshers and asked them what made them choose Father Muller Institution to pursue their studies. Ms Jaswita Riya Lobo, daughter of Vijay and Mrs Anita Lobo from Mangaluru said, “I have completed my PUC (PCMB) at Carmel College, Modankap, and picked Anesthesia and Operation Theatre Technology course, after learning it has a very good scope in the future. Having heard a lot of good things about Father Muller institution, I am confident that I will get the BEST EDUCATION here from the BEST FACULTIES, and I expect the BEST from the COLLEGE. I was also motivated and convinced by Fr Patrick Lobo OCD of Infant Jesus Shrine, Bikkarnakatte, Mangaluru that I should pursue my education at Father Mullers. I am very grateful to the management for selecting me for the course, and I promise that I will do my best in my academics, to the satisfaction of the management and staff”.

Ms THERESA CORREA with her parents- Michael and Mrs Mildred Correa

Miss Theresa Correa, daughter of Michael and Mrs Mildred Correa of Mumbai said, “Having done my PUC (PCMB) St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, and even though there are quite a number of institutions in Mumbai offering Physiotherapy courses, but I wanted to try a different college out of Mumbai for a change, and having heard about the prestigious Father Muller Institution I made a firm decision to apply for Bachelor of Physiotherapy course here. I am sure it will be a new challenge and a new experience in a new town, but I am very much confident that I will get good education at Father Muller’s., and will achieve success in the course that I have chosen. Wish me good luck”.

