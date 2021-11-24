‘You’ve Joined the Right Course-So Nurture It & Love It’- Dr Tom George at Launch of 2 Courses at SAC

‘You’ve Joined the Right Course-So Nurture It & Love It’- Chief Guest Dr Tom George-Associate Consultant-ISHA SOL Energies, Bengaluru at Launch of two New Bachelor of Vocational Degree (B VOC -DDU Kaushal Kendra) , namely ‘RENEWABLE ENERGY MANAGEMENT’ and ‘SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT’ at St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Vocational, or skills-based, education is becoming more and more significant in today’s perspective as the industry expects new employees to have all the practical skills they need to start work. B.Voc. The course is introduced by the University Grants Commission with the objective to impart adequate knowledge and skills for employment and entrepreneurship to graduates of the higher education system. Unlike the other typical UG courses, the curriculum for this program is mapped with job roles in accordance with the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF). The course’s curriculum is industry-based and work-integrated which contains on the job training for certain specializations.

The professionals post-graduation can opt for higher education in the field of Master of Vocational Studies [M.Voc], which is again the finest of the course in the domain of Vocational studies. The courses under the Vocational Education in India are: Paramedical and Health Administration; Renewable Energy Management; Retail Management; Web Technology and Multimedia; Fashion Technology and Apparel Designing; Industrial Microbiology; Fashion Designing; Information; Technology; Logistics Management; Jewelry Designing; National Drug Design; Data and Web Analytics; and Broadcasting & Journalism.

St Aloysius College, Mangaluru, right now is the ONLY college in Karnataka offering the B VOC (DDU Kaushal Kendra) Degree Courses, and on Wednesday, 24 November two new Bachelor of Vocational Degree Courses were added, ” ‘RENEWABLE ENERGY MANAGEMENT’ and ‘SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT’, which were launched in the presence of Chief Guest Dr Tom George-Associate Consultant, ISHA SOL Energies, Bengaluru, with guests of honor- Robin Rajesh- Business Head-ISHA SOL Energies, Bengaluru; Praveen Pinto- Service Delivery Manager (Automation) at a IT Firm in Mangaluru; Reneesh R- South India Sales Head at Panasonic Solar; and Dr Vivek K- Technical Head-ISHA SOL & Green Turn, Bengaluru. Rev Fr Melwin Pinto-Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru presided over the function. Rev Dr Praveen Martis-Principal of the College, Dr Denis Fernandes- one of the Director’s at St Aloysius College; Dr Alwyn D’sa- Registrar, were seated on the dais.

Following a prayer invoking God’s blessing rendered by Ms Sharon D’souza, Ms Preema Dçunha, and Ms Jenissa D’souza, all faculties in B VOC department, the welcome address was delivered by Dr Denis Fernandes. Lawrence Pinto- HoD of Physics briefed about the ‘Renewable Energy Management’ course, while Dr Ravindraswamy-Dean of Dept of B CA and Computer animation briefed about the “Software Development” course. The programme was inaugurated by lighting the traditional lamp by all the dignitaries on the dais.

In hsi inaugural address, the chief guest of the occasion Dr Tom George said that renewable energy sources like solar electricity ietc are not just any energy sources but are saving grace for the survival of our species. And hence it is a promise for the future generations. In the future, the real heroes will be those who can save our species from the perils of the upcoming climate crisis. Dr George also said that the students who are taking this newly introduced BVoc in renewable energy should feel proud of being the part of the climatological solution for the impending crisis that is on us already. “You all have taken up the right course which will benefit you all in the present world. So, Nurture It and Love It. These courses are for a Better Future” added Dr Tom.

Also speaking on the occasion, Reneesh of Panasonic solar business highlighted that the potential job opportunities in the field of renewable energy and technologies cannot be met by the low numbers of students studying the subject in very few colleges of the country and therefore each one of them will be in high demand when they come out of this 3-year course. Robin Rajesh of Isha Sol Energies Bengaluru said that the choice taken by the students to join this course is a very wise one as this is a new branch in technical studies and hence there is a bright professional future for all of them.

Praveen Pinto said, “During our college days we never had all the facilities, technology gadgets and better equipment like the present generation of students. Studying at St Aloysius College, where I did my M Com, it was Fr Denzil Lobo SJ, who was Founder Director of AMIT, Beeri who convinced me to take up computer studies, which made me reach greater heights. I am thankful to St Aloysius College for nurturing me and reaching where I am now. In life there are struggles, which you need to overcome to gain success. At present Software field in India is a 8 Billion dollars business, which could reach 80 billion dollars market in 2025”

Pinto further said, “Software field is growing, and the course which you all have taken up will have a great future for you. But you need to put your heart into your studies that you are pursuing. Student phase is the best phase of your life. You need to learn..learn and learn more, and never stop learning software. Remember that a lot of things can be stolen, but no one can steal knowledge. Concentrate on your studies, and at the same time have fun. Respect your elders, your teachers, and never forget your Alma mater when you get out of this institution”.

Principal Fr Praveen Martis SJ said, “These two new courses have great opportunities for you all. We have provided you with all the latest technology equipment, and latest facilities. After your three-years of studies, your job will be waiting for you. You need to spread the word of these courses to others, so that others too also benefit for their better future. You have made the right choice by joining these courses. Study well, and once you graduate you will be responsible to save the planet”

Rector Fr Melwin Pinto SJ said, “All of you who have taken these two new courses in B Voc will surely learn something new and you will love it. Decades ago no one spoke about Solar energy, but now it is the talk of the town. Also the Software field has better scopes and great opportunities to reach greater heights. When we wanted to start these two new courses, the management and faculties of the department discussed and made it happen, and we are proud of it since there has been a good response for the courses. Don’t only think and look for jobs once you graduate, but think how you can innovate. Innovate and create something new that doesn’t exist. Don’t think of only getting high marks, be passionate about your courses, and that is success”.

A new web of ISHA-SOL Energies “Envisioning A Greener With Solar ” was launched by Rector Fr Melwin Pinto SJ. The vote of thanks was delivered by Ms Vinutha Shetty- lecturer in B Voc, and the programme was meticulously compered by Ms Claret D’souza- also faculty in B Voc department. Sharath Shetty, of B Voc dept was the convener for the programme.