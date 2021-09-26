Spread the love



















YSRCP’s farmers wing backs Monday’s Bharat Bandh

Amaravati: Farmers’ wing of Andhra Pradesh’s ruling party YSRCP has extended support to the nation-wide bandh on Monday, expressing solidarity with the farmers’ associations.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has given a call for Bharat Bandh on Monday, to mark the first anniversary of the three controversial farm laws getting Presidential assent.

YSR Congress Party’s farmers Wing State President M.V.S. Nagi Reddy announced support to the shutdown.

He told reporters that the demands that farmers have been raising in the national capital are already being implemented in Andhra Pradesh, especially providing Minimum Support Price (MSP) of the crops.

The State government purchased crops at MSP in the last two years. He said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy always prioritised agriculture sector and farmers welfare. The YSRCP government is providing free electricity for nine hours during day and also paying the insurance premium for the crops.

Nagi Reddy said that the government would try to resolve any issue regarding the farmers irrespective of the party or association they belong to. Like no other government, YSRCP government had spent Rs 51,500 crore towards agriculture and allied sectors in the last two years.

“We hope that the issue would be solved amicably very soon. Our Party believes that if the farmer prospers, the State and nation will prosper and ours is a farmer-friendly government,” he claimed.

Like this: Like Loading...