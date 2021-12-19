‘YULETIDE’ – Christmas Bash with Fun & Frolic by Christian Planters Guide was Simply a BLAST!

Mangaluru: No doubt that the Coffee Planters can really party hard- and for that matter the Saturday night at the Mangalore Club saw cool daddies and yummy mummies of the city party brigade trooped in with their families to have a sizzling time at the ‘YULETIDE’- the annual Christmas bash filled with Carols, Dances, Games, Santa’s arrival, Quiz, Music, Tableau and Christmas Bazaar, organized by the Christian Planters Guild (CPG), under the directorship of Ms Margie Texeira Aranha, and co-directed by her son, the handsome Jake Texeira.

The chill in the air and the unique celebrations styles turned the Ýuletide’ bash 2021 joyous and merry as usual. This bash had all the elements of a happening party for the Seniors, adults, youth and kids alike. Blending aptly for the ‘Yuletide’ party, few of the revelers were seen clad in red and green outfits, and a few were seen adorable in Christmas hats. Special attraction of the ‘Yuletide’ was meeting the SANTA CLAUS, impersonated by Glylon Rodrigues who made his appearance and showered chocolates to the children and adults which brought smiles on their faces.

With mouth watering appetizers meticulously prepared by the in-house chefs of Mangalore Club, and the sumptuous buffet dinner with a wide array of menu specially cooked for the occasion by cooks of Jo Jo Caterers made the event more delightful. The band “COFFEE AROMA” consisting of Ms Simona Fernandes (Lead Vocals), Marc Rego ( Drums), Saurav Rebello ( Keyboard), Lehaan Rebello ( Bass Guitar), Alec Rego (Lead Guitar), and Neil Rego as music director, kept the party going with their dance numbers and carols. The best part is that all the band members are the siblings of the Coffee Planters. And added to this live band was Dj Cletus D’souza belting out a bunch of dance hits, which kept the revelers shaking their hips and moving their bodies all night long.

CPG threw a glittering and glamorous ‘Yuletide’ party until everyone decided that they had enough of everything- fun, frolic, food and drinks. And of course it was a grand occasion which will be remembered by all these revelers who made it to this gala fun filled evening. The party was well organized with lots of fun and frolic, especially kudos to the compere- Young and Macho Jake Texeira, and Mrs Leera Pinto, who simply rocked and kept the evening live and entertaining with their witty and wacky punchlines- and BIG kudos to Ms Marjorie Texeira for a well planned programme, with her unique “Christmas Message” tableau, dances, music, and what not.

The Christmas Bazar saw quite a number of stalls selling homemade goodies and handmade articles, which were patronized by many. Stalls included in this Bazar were- La Belle Studio dealing with home decor; Wai Inc- Resin products; Coffee Art- by Ms Sapna Noronha featuring artistic designs and paintings; Mrs Patsy Britto selling Tamarind Pickle; Glowing Corner- for Christmas decorations; Gerry Bean- for Coffee Liqueur; Inchara Foundation- for handmade various articles; Lucy’s Needle Works- for craft and unique handmade clothing; La Kenny’s- for Cakes and pastries; Vas Bakery- for Cakes, Kuswar and delicacies; The Lather Yard- for handmade soaps; Meeti Creations- for homemade wines; Ms Prarthana Kuda- for bake products, water colours etc; Ms Carol Creations-for cut work nighties, aprons etc; Artista- for artistic handmade bags, purses etc; Depour & Mona Creations- for Christmas decor, candles, jewelry etc; Sims Candle Company-for scented candles; Rehoboth Homemade Kuswar and other goodies; Ms Leaona Dçunha-for homemade pickles; among others.

The venue was well decorated, with the trees lit with strings of multi-hued bulbs, in a true party atmosphere. The enchanting venue did set the mood to have some fun and frolic, along with a few cocktails, snacks, and of course, ending with sumptuous dinner. The crowd was predominantly mixed- Vintage and young revelers of the Coffee Planters, joined by their spouses, relatives, sons, daughters, grand kids, friends and well-wishers. In between entertainment, while the seniors shared their news about their sons and daughters, Son in laws and daughter in laws, and little gossip here and there about their grandkids and neighbours, which was much better than the few young girls and boys in the audience exchanging gossip via SMS or whatsApp through their mobiles. To enliven the atmosphere there was not only live music but also a few spot games, quiz, floor dance and lots of friendship cum fellowship, together with a sumptuous spread of food that added spice to the occasion.

Apart from all the entertainment, there were also a few spot games, where the winners took home some exciting gifts. There was a nice Rs 50K gift for two days’ stay at a prestigious resort, donated by Dr Errol Pinto, and one lucky winner of the raffle ticket was all thrilled. It was simply party time, where the revelers made the best of their time on the dance floor swinging to the tunes by the Live Band and DJ, and quite a few others indulged themselves in fellowship, sipping on their favorite “spirits” and having a jolly good time. The band played some good music of the past and present, and kept the crowd swaying on the dance. While ladies in exquisite gowns/mini-skirts, and men all dressed to thrill, set the dance floor on fire with music for all seasons.

Everyone had a ball, a real one. The party kept the crowd on their feet till late night and ended well before the ‘Men in Khaki’ could come and create hassles in order to make a few bucks? To sum it up, the glittering and spectacular ‘YULETIDE’ organized by the Christian Planters Guild, under the directorship of Ms Marjorie Texeira and co-directed by Jake Texeira was a spectacular show of unity and entertainment with songs, dances, music and fun. Yuletide bash will go unparalleled in history, while the snapshots incorporated here speak for themselves. Many exclaimed “Oh what an awesome party it was!”. Everyone went back home with fond memories of a fun filled party -and promising to come back for the yet another 2022 party. So until we meet again at the next 2022 CPG Christmas Bash, cherish all the fun and frolic you encountered at this 2021 Yuletide! .