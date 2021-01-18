Spread the love



















Yuva Chethana Organises LEAD Programme for Youth Leaders

Bengaluru: Yuva Chethana, the Bangalore Archdiocesan Youth Commission hosted LEAD (Leadership Enhancement & Attitude Development) Programme at the Palana Bhavan (Pastoral Centre) for the youth leaders of the Cathedral deanery comprising 13 parishes on January 17.

Archbishop Peter Machado of Bangalore addressing the youth exhorted them to be the best they can be in the society and take on leadership roles in Politics, Bureaucracy and various other government sectors and other organisations of the society.

Fr Anil D’Sa SDB, the Youth Director of the Archdiocese, Fr Sampath, the Assistant Director, and Fr Sandeep CSsR, the Director of Redemptorist Youth Ministry, were present for the programme.

At least 60 youth leaders actively took part in the event and voiced their opinion on the situation of the youth at present and suggested meaningful interventions to make the youth active and vibrant.

Earlier, Melwyn, the Cathedral Deanery youth coordinator, welcomed the gathering and introduced the programme to the youth leaders. Fr Anil D’sa animated the session for the leaders with relevant and meaningful activities to get to know each other and prepare an action plan for the deanery taking suggestions from the youth.

A deanery level committee was constituted with one representative from each parish, and an action plan was drawn to take forward the aspirations and suggestions of the youth. All the participants were appreciative of the training programme and expressed the need of having it regularly to sustain the enthusiasm of the youth and work towards the empowerment of youth.