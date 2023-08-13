Yuva Cordel – Youth Programme Held at Holy Cross Church Kulshekar

Mangaluru: On the occasion of 150 years celebration of Holy Cross Church, Kulshekar, “Yuva Cordel” – a half-day Youth Programme was organised recently for the Youth of the Parish. 113 youth participated actively in the programme. Mr. Chris Crasta from MFC spoke on ‘Drug abuse and Youth’ while Mr. Noam gave his testimony on how he is a changed man and away from any kind of addiction today. Mrs. Vandana D’Souza (Lecturer at Roshni Nilaya) shared her knowledge on ‘Mental Health and Spirituality.’ The final talk for the day was by Mrs. Corrine Rasquinha – Founder – of White Doves, who enthralled the Youth with her singing and her captivating personal journey in the shadow of God. She invited youth to be pro-active and to make a difference to their own lives and then to others.

The Programme was attended and inaugurated by the Parish Priest, Rev. Fr. Clifford Fernandes, who in his inaugural address elucidated the role of youth in building today’s society. Mrs. Ruth Castelino – Vice President (Parish Pastoral Council), Mr. Anil D’Sa – Secretary (Parish Pastoral Council), Mr. Dolphy D’Souza – Co-Ordinator (21 Commissions), Ms. Renita Aranha – Co-ordinator of Yuva Cordel and the Organising Team was present at the programme. Ms. Sweedal Mendonca compered the programme and Mr. Anil D’Sa proposed the vote of thanks.

