Spread the love



















‘YUVA EKVOT’ 2021 organized at Holy Cross Church-Cordel/Kulshekar

Mangaluru: The Indian Catholic Youth Movement (ICYM) Cordel unit organized a youth orientation programme –‘YUVA EKVOT-2021’ on Sunday 31st January 2021. The programme began with the prayer song led by Lanville Sequeira and team. V. Rev. Fr Victor Machado, in his inaugural address encouraged the youth to actively participate in all the activities and stay united. In order to conduct the orientation session Jaison Periera, Karnataka Regional ICYM President ; Ms Jesvita Quadras, International Youth Advisory Body Member, and Norbert Misquith, Ex Diocesan President were present. Fr Ashwin Cardoza, ICYM director Mangalore Diocese, Leon Saldanha, President ICYM Mangalore diocese and his team paid a visit and encouraged our youth.



The orientation session began with an ice breaking session lead by Jaison Pereira after which Ms Jesvita Quadras shared her experience in youth ministry. Mr Norbert Misquith with his vast experience in training the youth motivated the participants with his inspiring talk and group activities.

Deacon Ivan D’Souza welcomed the gathering. Reinald Lobo introduced the guests, Ms Avrel Fernandes, Secretary of ICYM Cordel unit delivered the words of gratitude and Anisha D’Souza compered the programme. Rev. Fr Lawrence Cutinha, Assistant director ICYM Cordel, Fr Shaun Rodrigues, Rev. Dn Ivan D’Souza, Michael D’Souza, Vice President Parish Pastoral Parishad were present. The curtains were drawn to the programme with Mangalorean Baila. A good number of youth participated in the programme.



