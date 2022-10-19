YUVA KSA Chapter to Hold Yenepoya Global Alumni Meet in Jeddah

Mangaluru: Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) Global Alumni Meet will be held on October 21, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The event is organized by the KSA chapter of Yenepoya University Alumni Association (YUAA, KSA Chapter) in association with Yenepoya University Alumni Association (YUAA) at the Jeddah National Hospital Auditorium.

Chancellor of Yenepoya University Dr Y Abdulla Kunhi and Dean of Dental College Dr Akhter Hussain have already arrived in Jeddah as the guests of honour to participate in the meet. Consulate General of India at Jeddah Mohd Shahid Alam, Consul (Commu.& HOC) Hamna Mariyam and VP Mohammad Ali, Chairman of Jeddah National Hospital will be among the eminent guests for the programme.

Yenepoya University was established by the visionary Dr Y Abdulla Kunhi, under the Islamic Academy of Education trust (IAE) formed in 1991 aiming for quality education in the field of healthcare in Mangalore the educational hub of South India. IAE and Yenepoya Dental College (established in 1992) are celebrating 30 years of excellence. Yenepoya University Alumni Association (YUAA) had a symbiotic relationship with the University since its inception and helps each other in growing.

YUAA KSA chapter includes Alumni from medical, Dental, Physiotherapy, Nursing, Pharmacy, and other 11 constituent Colleges of the University working across Saudi Arabia which was formed in 2016 at Riyadh. The visionary of quality education, the Chancellor of the University will be felicitated by the Consulate General, during the programme.

Alumni interactive sessions, cultural and entertainment programs for the kids and families are arranged as part of the event. An interactive presentation by Dr Akhter Husain (Dean, Yenepoya Dental College) on ‘Developing an innovative mind’ will be another main attraction.

Dr Y Abdulla Kunhi, the Founder and Chancellor of the University, and his family were warmly welcomed by the Organizing committee at the Jeddah International Airport.

