Zaan Khan: I don’t skip even a single day of fasting during Ramadan

Zaan Khan, who is known for playing roles like Randheer Raizada in ‘Kyun Utthe Dil Chodd Aaye’ and Naksh Parekh in ‘Humari Bahu Silk’, talked about how he manages fasting during Ramadan and also continuing his work simultaneously.



Zaan said: “It’s not that easy, but I do it because I love this month of Ramadan and it’s been a lot of years like I was 8 or 9 years old when I started fasting. Whether I am working or not, I make sure I don’t skip even a single day of fasting. It is also good for body detox, and I feel very light and refreshed when I fast. I consume my energy, I don’t waste it, and I don’t talk to people a lot so that I can do work and fast simultaneously.”

When asked about his motivation towards work during Ramadan, Zaan added: “It’s just my passion towards my work. If you are passionate about your work, be it your fasting, your hunger, or whatever, nothing will keep you away from it. Because work is worship, whether I am fasting or not, I am always motivated for my work, 24/7.”

However, at certain times it is tiring also for him to make a balance. “Sometimes I do feel dizzy and frustrated when it’s an outdoor shoot. I still remember the days when I was shooting for ‘Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye’ and ‘Hamari Bahu Silk’ and during that time I used to fast and shoot.”

“Many times it happened that I used to have a headache and dizziness, but I used to keep fast as I loved my God. People say that this one month is all about making sacrifices and getting rewarded, and I believe that. Now I am used to it; it’s very normal now, but when it’s an outdoor shoot, sometimes I do feel frustrated, and I try to save my energy,” he concluded.

