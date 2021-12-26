ZEE5 ‘Stories’ Integration Brings You Closer to Pop Culture

The streaming world is full of stories that impact our perspectives. The surge in streaming has also enabled a rise in pop culture. Pop culture has become a big part of our lives that influences our lifestyle and habits. From movie reviews to the latest celebrity news, ZEE5 brings you the latest updates in the entertainment industry through its ‘stories’ integration. Audiences can consume recent news stories, video clippings, celeb profiles, and more from the comfort of their couch. Let’s explore more about this integration can help you stay updated with the recent happenings in the entertainment industry.

Thousands of News Stories Available at Your Fingertips

One omniscient truth about the entertainment industry is that- It never stops. Whether it is movies, interviews, videos, or events, the global entertainment industry stands tall and shows no signs of slowing down. India’s home-grown streaming platform ZEE5 aims to bring you closer to this world and bring the top entertainment news at your fingertips.

With hundreds of entertainment news stories published every day, ZEE5 provides you with a complete account of the recent events from the global entertainment industry. You can explore these news stories from anywhere and across multiple devices. Now, audiences don’t need to scour the internet for the top headlines. All they have to do is tune in to ZEE5 and enjoy learning about Indian pop culture.

Updates from All Spheres of Entertainment

ZEE5 is an Indian streaming giant that focuses on providing best-in-class content to modern viewers. Audiences can consume content in varied formats, including movies, web series, news stories, music videos, and more. Having over 2800+ blockbuster movies, 150+ web series, and entertainment news stories from 9 spheres, ZEE5 offers the best streaming experience to viewers. You can browse the latest stories from diverse spheres, such as Bollywood, Tollywood, Hollywood, movies, TV shows, web series, celebrity stories, and more. From watching upcoming movie trailers to looking up the top headlines about your favourite celebrity like Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and more, ZEE5 is your ultimate one-stop destination to get updates from all spheres of entertainment.

Discovering What’s Trending

Pop culture has a way of influencing our culture and setting trends. These trends encourage us to learn about things and explore varied cultures. From movies portraying the realities of the common man to the release of the latest music videos, pop culture has been a significant part of our lives without us even realizing it. Thankfully, ZEE5 offers a convenient and hassle-free way to help you discover what’s trending. Whether your favourite celebs like Kiara Advani, Allu Arjun, or more are trying a new diet, or you want to watch engaging interviews clips, ZEE5 brings you a bouquet of content offerings that will help you stay on-trend.

An Inside-Out Look into the Indian Entertainment Industry

ZEE5 has a reputation for bringing an exciting line-up of content, including movies, TV shows, web series, news stories, music videos, and more. The streaming giant has a rich database of more than 125+ celeb profiles, including renowned names like Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, and more. These engaging and exciting stories help audiences get a closer look at the global entertainment industry. For ZEE5, it’s all about providing the audiences with 360° entertainment. Having the motto of moving towards a more inclusive and holistic entertainment world, ZEE5 curates content that appeals to a mass audience.

By integrating the ‘stories’ feature on the platform, ZEE5 provides you with an inside-out look into the global entertainment industry. You can learn about the lives of top celebrities like Kiara Advani, Shahrukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and more and explore their filmography at any given time. Now, it is easier than ever to get updates about your favourite shows, movies, and celebrities with ZEE5!