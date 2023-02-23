Zero Tolerance Towards Drugs Cases: MAHE Suspends 42 Students for a Month

Udupi: To send a strong message to society the management of Manipal Academy for Higher Education has suspended 42 students who were involved in a drug abuse case for a month.

According to the SP of Udupi, Hakay Akshay Machhindra, “Recently, a few students have fallen prey to the drug menace. These students have been investigated internally as per MAHE’s zero-tolerance policy against substance abuse and are suspended from MAHE till the completion of the internal investigation. Further, they have also been referred to MAHE student counsellors to transform them and lead a normal life like others”.

“MAHE has taken action based on the report from its internal disciplinary committee. The Udupi district police are continuing vigil against drug consumption and peddling.

“Medical test reports of the students’ were sent to MAHE and the students were suspended. Such strict action will help the fight against substance abuse. MAHE Management has extended cooperation for the ongoing investigation into the case and promised to help the police in creating awareness against substance abuse”.

