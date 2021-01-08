Spread the love



















Zeus has Special Timing for Rains! It’s Been Raining between 10.50 pm-11pm Since 3 Nights

Mangaluru: The Greek God of the skies is Zeus. As Greek God of the skies, Zeus is responsible for lightning, thunder, clouds, and rain. Most stories of Greek mythology describe Zeus as using his thunderbolt, but one myth, in particular, tells us how Zeus gave mortals rain. And since three nights it has been raining heavily between 10.50 pm and 11 pm, which is something strange, and also surprising that it’s raining in the month of January. But for those who are in bed by 9 pm would not know it rained, but people like me, pub & bar hopping at night have felt the brunt of this pouring rain, while heading home- and once again last night I was totally wet at 11 pm when it pour down heavily for about 15 minutes.

Following the report by Team Mangalorean on 7 January (Ref : Pause Bhoro Ailo, Ani Malo Bhizailo! Surprise Rain Dampens Roce Event, Ending with Rain Dance), even last night few parts of the City was lashed with heavy around 10.50 pm, and many places were seen stranded with water, since the rain water could flow through the unscientific drainage built recently by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd . Since it rained late at night, not many people faced any inconveniences. Seems funny, but it has been raining for the past three nights exactly between the timings of 10.50 pm & 11 pm. A near monsoon-like weather unfolded in Mangaluru with light to moderate to heavy rains lashing over the region.

It is learnt as per the India Meteorological Department, Bengaluru that the rain will continue for the next couple of days, until 10 January, where we could see light to moderate/heavy scattered in coastal and Malnad districts. Also, Widespread rains, cold winds and foggy conditions in the wee hours have been predicted to occur over the next three days in many Karnataka districts due to cyclonic circulation and surface winds and a low-level trough over the Arabian Sea on the west and Bay of Bengal on the east, , as per the weatherman.

Widespread rains are predicted in Malnad and coastal districts, while south and interior parts of the state will receive light to moderate rains till Sunday. Meantime, Yellow alert has been issued for Dakshina Kannada (DK), Uttar Kannada and Udupi districts on the state’s west coast and Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga in the state’s central or Malnad region. The state had floods in August and October due to heavy rains during the southwest monsoon from June to September and its extension till early November.

So if you have planned any outdoor events during the evening/night hours try to wind it up as early as possible, for once again the Rain God could Shower his blessings in the form of heavy rains between the hours of 10.30 -11 pm. And it could happen tonight also!