Spread the love



















Zimbabwean man stabs 6 to death, injures 4 others at prayer meeting



Harare: A 26-year-old Zimbabwean man allegedly went berserk and stabbed six people to death and left four others injured at a prayer meeting in Redcliff in the early hours of Saturday.

The police confirmed the incident which happened in the Midlands Province town, about 220 km southwest of Harare, and said investigations were ongoing.

“The ZRP (Zimbabwe Republic Police) reports that a 26-year-old man stabbed six people to death and injured four others on October 9, 2021, at around 3 am at Stoneclere, Rutendo suburb in Redcliff, after a suspected mental illness while attending an all-night prayer at a local apostolic shrine.

“Police arrested the suspect and recovered a hoe, ax, kitchen knife and three spears. Investigations are in full swing. More details will follow in due course,” the police said in a statement.

Cases of mentally ill people who get involved in murder cases are not uncommon in the country.

Like this: Like Loading...