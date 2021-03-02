Spread the love



















Zonal Convention Of Bosco Youth, Festival Of Friendship held

Bengaluru: Bosco Youth, Bangalore Zone, organized ‘Snehotsava: A Festival of Friendship’ as part of the Zonal Convention was held at Don Bosco Church, Lingarajapuram here on March 1. It was an event meant to give young people awareness on relationships.

Fr Joe Kokandathil SDB was the chief resource person for the day. Over 120 Bosco Youth from six Bosco Youth units of Bangalore Zone participated in the programme. At least ten Salesians (priests & brothers) and two Salesian Sisters were present for the event. ‘Snehotsava was, indeed, a rejuvenating experience for our young people after a year-long gap due to the pandemic and other related issues, said Fr Aloysius, parish priest of Don Bosco Church. Snehotsava had the special privilege of being visited by Fr Biju Michael SDB, the Regional of South Asia and Fr Robert Simon, the National Coordinator for Don Bosco Youth Services.

Snehotsava began with a formal inauguration ceremony. Fr Aloysius, also the Rector of Don Bosco Church, was the chief guest. In his presidential address, he spoke to young people about the need for authentic and genuine relationships.

Fr Joe began the morning session with Mindfulness Meditation, went through a series of practical exercises, and helped the youth deal with their emotions. The youth enjoyed those exercises, they said. In the afternoon, Fr Joe spoke on relationships, especially cautioning the young people on the various blocks and obstacles that may prevent true and authentic relationships.

A panel discussion was held after the sessions were over, and the youngsters were given the opportunity to speak about their perspectives on parent-child relationships, the relationship among friends and the relationship between a boy and a girl. Fr Previnth SDB and Sr. Alice Chacko FMA spoke on one’s relationship with God and relationship in Religious Life, respectively. Mrs & Mr Monica Sagayaraj, a couple from Don Bosco Church, was invited to talk about the bond of love between them. After each of them spoke, the floor was open for questions and clarifications. The young people asked some relevant questions, and the discussion indeed became a time of great learning.

Snehotsava had a moment of blessing when Fr Biju Michael SDB and Fr Robert Simon, the National Coordinator for Don Bosco Youth Services, paid a visit. The youth welcomed them with friendship bands. Snehotsava was the first youth gathering that Fr Biju Michael, the Regional, attended after he took over as the Regional of South Asia, which made the Province of Bangalore very proud. In his talk, he spoke on love and friendship from the Biblical point of view and stated that friendship is one of the highest forms of love. Fr Robert Simon reminded the Bosco Youth that they were part of a Global Youth Movement invited the participants to retain their identity as Salesian youth wherever they might be.

Snehotsava was concluded with a vote of thanks by Fr William D’Souza SDB, the Regional Director of Bosco Youth, Karnataka.



