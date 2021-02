Spread the love



















ZP CEO Dr Selvamani Transferred to Kolar, Dr Kumar New CEO

Mangaluru: The Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Dr Selvamani has been transferred to Kolar here on February 13.

Dr Selvamani has been transferred as the Deputy Commissioner of Kolar.

Dr Selvamani will be replaced by Dr Kumar IAS, who had earlier served as the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada.

At present, Dr Kumar is the ADC of Chikkamagaluru.