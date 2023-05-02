Zulekha Yenepoya Institute of Oncology Holds ‘YENTUN 2023’

Mangaluru: The Yen Run, organized by Zulekha Yenepoya Institute of Oncology (Supported by TATA Trusts) in association with the NSS, Yenepoya deemed to be university Department of Youth Empowerment & Sports, Government of Karnataka to conclude various cancer awareness & screening programs conducted for three common cancers i.e. oral, breast & cervical by a team of doctors & experts from Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) under the banner of World Cancer Day & Women’s Wellness Awareness Month from 1st February to 15th March 2023. A total of 19 various programs were conducted and close to 4400 participants from Dakshina Kannada & Udupi districts including tribals attended these programs. As a part of extension activities in one camp 80 Pap smears, 25 Mammograms and 100 oral examinations were done using the women’s wellness mobile health unit. Through NSS, the university has taken the initiative to educate more than 30,000 NSS volunteers plus programme officers at the state level & around 4500 tribal population underwent NCD screening in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi & Kodagu districts by our team, as reported by Vice Chancellor Dr M Vijaya Kumar at YENRUN 2023. Registrar Dr Gangadhar Somayaji welcomed & introduced the guests of honour & brand ambassadors to the gathering.

NSS officer Mr Prathap Lingaiah from the Department of youth empowerment & Sports Government of Karnataka, ACP Geetha Kulkarni & Arjun Kapikad Actor flagged off Yen Run 2023 from Fiza by Nexus mall in Mangaluru on Sunday 30 April 2023. The 3k & 5k run was organised to create awareness of cancer with the theme being “Early detection is the only key to reducing the disease burden”. ACP Geetha Kulkarni said we should have courage in everything that we do in life & at the same time she also appealed to the gathering to follow traffic rules to safeguard our life.

Mr Prathap Lingaiah stated that all over the Karnataka state the incidence rate of cancer is high and it needs attention by creating awareness of the early signs and symptoms of common cancer. He also said the NSS Team of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) has created awareness for 30000 NSS volunteers and Programme officers and now they are in the ongoing project of NCD Screening for Tribal population of 5 districts. The team has identified the people who are suffering from cancer and treating it free of cost at Yenepoya Institute of Oncology, Deralakatte. He also mentioned that this type of event surely motivates all other organizations in the state to work for a good cause.

Celebrity Mr Arjun Kapikad, international athlete Mrs Shreema Priyadarshini, child artiste Arush & dancer Ms Shwetha Arehole, State NSS officer Mr Prathap Lingaiah, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) Vice Chancellor Dr M Vijayakumar, Registrar Dr Gangadhara Somayaji, women’s wellness awareness program convener Mrs Surumi Farhaad, Dr Akhter Husain secretary Islamic Academy of Education, Dr Jalaluddin Akbar HOD Department of Surgical Oncology, organizing secretary Dr Ashwini Shetty, Dr Anupama Rao, convener Dr Imran Pasha, Mrs Pavithra Shetty, Dr Boney Paul, Media & Publicity committee in-charge Mr Asif & constituent college NSS programme officers joined with ACP Geetha Kulkarni to flag off Yen Run 2023.

Dr Asha Jyothi Rai Chairperson, Aasare Charitable Trust, Mr Rajashekar A, project coordinator district Integrated Tribal Development Plan, Mrs Chanchala Tejomaya, President Dakshina Kannada Mahila Mandalagala Okkuta, Mr Mohammed Haneef, President Hidaya Foundation, Dr Priyadarshini Rai, Winner of Mrs World supermodel, Yen Run brand ambassadors Mrs Shreema Priyadarshini, Arush & Ms Shwetha Arehole & cancer warriors shared the stage. Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) Dr Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi presided over the program. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr Ashwini S Shetty Organising Secretary. The Yen Run 2023 for cancer awareness was sponsored by MERI’L, Zydus Health care, INTAS Microlabs, Macleods Pharma and Bank of Baroda and it was supported by Mangalore Runners Club, Fit wood & Fiza by Nexus Mall Mangaluru.

Close to 1500 people registered & participated in Yen Run. All runners of the 3km & 5km categories received certificates & medals. Top runners from both categories received awards along with the certificate & medals. A special award was given to the youngest participant AYANSH who completed the 3km run.

