Zulekha Yenepoya Institute of Oncology Observes Women’s Awareness Month and World Health Day

Mangaluru: The Zulekha Yenepoya Institute of Oncology, supported by Tata Trusts, Department of Public Health Dentistry, NSS Units of Yenepoya Dental College And Yenepoya Naturopathy & Yogic Science College & Hospital observes well women awareness month and World Health Dayat Ayush campus, Yenepoya (Deemed to be Univeristy) on April 7.

The Programme began with a training session on cancer awareness of General and Oral Cancer by Dr Imran Pasha M, Cervical Cancer Awareness by Dr Anjum Iftikhar, Breast Cancer Awareness by Dr Rohan Shetty, Role of Yoga in Cancer Care by Dr Puneeth Raghavendra, Principal Yenepoya Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences College.

The interaction session had a lot of interesting questions being asked by the students and clarifying their doubts with our Honourable Vice Chancellor Dr M, Vijyakumar, The pioneer and visionary leader of the cancer awareness outreach program.

The Valedictory program began with Dr Puneeth Raghavendra Principal Yenepoya Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences College Welcoming all the speakers and chief guest. Dr Laxmikanth Chatra Principal, of Yenepoya Dental College addressed the gathering and stressed carrying education to the community. Dr M Vijaykumar, Honourable Vice Chancellor delivered the presidential address and said the need for cancer awareness programs to create awareness and detect cancer early.

Dr Ajith NSS Program Officer Yenepoya Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences College delivered the vote of thanks.

