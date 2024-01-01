Simple with Ultimate Fun! Hotel Taj Vivanta Ushered its FIRST New Year 2024 Bash

Mangaluru: Hotel TAJ VIVANTA, Mangaluru earlier being Hotel Taj Gateway ushered its FIRST New Year 2024 bash on 31 December 2023, with a house-packed audience, who enjoyed the most celebrated New Year 2024 party in the Coastal City which bid farewell to 2023 and ushered in the New Year 2024 with food, music and revelry. Being a Sunday, a lot of places saw crowding from the afternoon, with families and friends flocking to eateries, beaches, malls, and public spaces, and Taj Vivanta was no excuse where it was house-packed with revellers who knew it was the right place to be.

Goodbye 2023! Welcome, 2024! Of course, New Year is a time for celebration. It is indeed an occasion to ring out the old and ring in the new with friends and dear ones. The New Year party with its entire sheen and excitement is the perfect occasion for a fresh start whilst making New Year’s Eve an ideal representation of colour, fervour, zest and enthusiasm. And for that matter, Revelers toasted to the joy of a new year at the simple “New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet” accompanied by soothing, melodic and oldies Western music to keep the party going in the right spirit, rather than mesmerize your ears with loud rock or Bollywood music.

It was a unique NYE bash which was planned only but with ultimate fun and frolic and the revellers enjoyed every bit of the four-plus hours they spent looking forward to saying cheers and Happy New Year at the stroke of midnight. Hotel Taj Vivanta on Old Port Road/Bunder, Mangaluru was the place to add a little sparkle to the last night of the year 2023. The event was not as glitzy as it used to be during the past years, but as per Peter Nirmal, the General Manager of The Taj Vivanta, this NYE party was not like the earlier ones, but more on a lavish dinner buffet and other live activities, but less of a big-bang night. “We are happy that the hotel rooms are fully booked, and the crowd had started thronging since early in the day. The response is far better than previous years, even though we had arranged this NYE bash on a lower scale, but keeping in mind all the fun that is required to usher in an NYE celebration with the hits of ’70s and ’80s playing for the house’ added Nirmal.

PETER NIRMAL- General Manager, Hotel Taj Vivanta

The crowd predominantly of entrepreneurs, doctors, engineers, young and old envisioned a grand, limited-capacity affair that catered to the likes of the entire family and friends. Everyone was set to ring in the New Year 2024 as the energetic Taj crew amped up the celebrations, and for once, everyone escaped into a night that they will remember for all eternity. The party was fueled by unlimited cocktails and mocktails, a lavish buffet and unlimited delicious starters prepared by in-house chefs. The luxury and finesse of this legendary New Year’s Eve Buffet Dinner engulfed the reveller’s world. There were enough spirits flowing and finger food coming in to keep everyone munching.

Unlike previous years, where guests got hampers, took part in spot games and won prizes in various games and lucky draws, this year there was nothing of that sort, instead revellers feasted on a sumptuous dinner buffet comprising a huge array of main courses, including salads, Tacos, Enchiladas, chaats etc. The beginning of a brand new year did call for lots of energy and gusto at this party. Revellers stamped these magic words onto 2024, at Taj Vivanta’s special dinner buffet, which ushered in the best possible. Compliments and kudos to Food and Beverage Manager Arul Valan, and Executive Chef Nikhil Kumar for satisfying the food connoisseurs/Lovers who enjoyed the sumptuous buffet with no complaints, whatsoever! This party was outwitted and enamoured with the charm of a variety of cocktails/mocktails/IMFL/Beer etc to get the best out of party people. They all either survived the night or bled it all out – and many had one of the most exhilarating experiences of their life!

Of course, the year unleashed a million reasons to smile. The revellers did make the first reason to be at TAJ VIVANTA. They immersed themselves along with their loved ones in New Year’s Eve Night along with the flamboyant flow of spirits and food. It was that time of the year again when the old goes away and the new sets in! It was time to welcome the greatest year in the history of mankind yet! It was a time to celebrate the legacy of an icon! It was a time to live, love and be happy! And the best part was that everyone celebrated responsibly in the name of peace, love and happiness!

With all things glittering, the Taj Vivanta organizers made a shining beginning to the brand new year 2024– they gave the revellers a choice of their favourite food and drinks. At the stroke of midnight, the revellers welcomed the New Year 2024, with fireworks/crackers bursting and dazzling over their heads, and many taking their mobile phones and clicking the spectacular fireworks, a few others clicking selfies. To the energetic, friendly and courteous Taj Vivanta Team, under the leadership of GM Peter Nirmal, I say “A Job Well Done”. No doubt, it was the “Best New Year’s Dinner Buffet” in Town. Hotel Taj Vivanta Simply Rocked!