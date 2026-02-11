Chancellor Dr. Yenepoya Abdullah Kunhi Inaugurates Land Trades’ ALTURA, a Landmark Residential Tower

Mangaluru: Land Trades Builders & Developers celebrated the inauguration of its prestigious 32-story luxury residential tower, Altura, in Bendoor on February 11, 2024. The ceremony was marked by the presence of prominent dignitaries and a spectacular lighting display, solidifying Altura’s position as a new landmark in Mangaluru’s skyline.



Dr. Yenepoya Abdullah Kunhi, Chancellor of Yenepoya Deemed to be University, officially inaugurated the building by unveiling the commemorative plaque. The event also saw Sudheer Kumar Reddy, Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru City, inaugurate the clubhouse, and Raghavendra Srinivas Bhat, Managing Director & CEO of Karnataka Bank Ltd., launch the ‘My Community App’, a dedicated in-house community application for Altura residents.

Dignitaries present at the inauguration included D Vedavyas Kamath, MLA of Mangalore South Constituency; Ivan D’Souza, MLC; and Naveen D’Souza, Corporator for Ward 38, Bendoor.

K. Shrinath Hebbar, Managing Director of Land Trades Builders & Developers, welcomed the attendees and expressed his pride in presenting Altura to the city. “Altura represents our unwavering commitment to quality, disciplined execution, and honoring every promise made,” he stated. He acknowledged the collaborative efforts of various teams and expressed gratitude to customers for their continued trust.

In his address, Dr. Yenepoya Abdullah Kunhi congratulated Srinath Hebbar on his contribution to the city through quality construction. He lauded Altura as a building with modern amenities and commended Land Trades for earning the trust of its customers and beautifying Mangaluru with its projects.

Raghavendra Srinivas Bhat of Karnataka Bank Ltd. symbolically presented the Altura Apartment key to the first buyer, Rohit Shetty. Bhat, along with Corporator Naveen D’Souza and MLC Ivan D’Souza, also addressed the gathering. MLA Vedavyas Kamath delivered the presidential address.

The evening concluded with a live classical music concert featuring flautists Pravin Godkhindi and Shadaj Godkhindi. Home Commandant of Udupi Rajesh served as the master of ceremonies, and Sonal Monteiro delivered the vote of thanks.

Altura: A New Standard in Residential Living

Launched in October 2021, Altura is a 32-story residential project designed by Architect Peter Mascarenhas of Archi-Technics. It features 114 premium 3- and 4-bedroom residences on 1.3 acres of land. The development boasts modern architecture, prioritizing privacy and spatial comfort, with each apartment featuring an 11 ft ceiling height.

Key features of Altura include a grand double-height lobby, high-speed elevators, multi-level parking with electric vehicle charging points, and a clubhouse on the 32nd floor with a gymnasium, community hall, and banquet facilities. The rooftop offers an infinity pool, steam and sauna rooms, a sky lounge, and yoga and wellness spaces.

Landscaped spaces, 24×7 security, power backup, continuous water supply, rainwater harvesting systems, and a sewage treatment plant further enhance the living experience. Its location in Bendoor provides convenient access to key landmarks and facilities.

Land Trades has incorporated full-façade architectural lighting at Altura, executed by Johnson Technical Services LLC (JTS), Dubai, aligning with Mangaluru’s smart-city initiatives. The ‘My Community App’ facilitates seamless communication, facility management, digital payments, and community engagement for residents.

Land Trades: Shaping Mangaluru’s Skyline Since 1992

Founded in 1992, Land Trades Builders & Developers, led by K. Shrinath Hebbar, is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company with a CRISIL DA2 rating. With over 43 completed residential projects and 3,500 homes delivered, Land Trades is known for its credibility and vision.

Altura is the first in a series of high-rise projects by Land Trades, with other ongoing residential developments including Pristine, Shivabagh, Mahalaxmi, BMK Sky Villa, Altitude, Krishna Kuteera, Laxmi Govind, Durga Mahal, and Expertise Enclave.

For further information, please visit www.landtrades.in

To connect with Land Trades, call or WhatsApp – 9880742159 | 9845084866 | 9611531026.

Land Trades Builders & Developers is located at ‘Milestone25’, 5th Floor, Collectors Gate Junction, Balmatta, Mangaluru – 575002. Phone: +91 8882777444

E-mail: sales@landtrades.in