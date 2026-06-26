Land Trades “Altitude” at Bendoorwell: Redefining Luxury Living in Mangalore’s Skyline

Mangalore: In a city witnessing rapid urban transformation, a select few developments stand apart not merely for their scale but for the lifestyle they promise. Among them, Altitude by Land Trades at Bendoorwell has emerged as one of Mangalore’s most distinguished residential addresses.

Rising 30 storeys above the city skyline, Altitude has established itself as one of Mangalore’s most distinguished residential landmarks. What makes the development truly unique is its limited collection of just 29 luxury 4-BHK villa residences, each thoughtfully designed to offer an unparalleled living experience.

At the heart of Altitude’s appeal is a concept rarely seen in residential developments: one home per floor. This exclusive design ensures complete privacy, abundant natural light, uninterrupted views, and the sense of owning an entire level to oneself. For residents, it means freedom from shared corridors and the comfort of a private, boutique living environment.

One of the standout features of Altitude is its impressive 12-foot floor-to-ceiling height. The expansive vertical space creates grander interiors, allows more natural light to enter the home, and enhances ventilation throughout the residence. The result is a sense of openness and elegance that is typically associated with the world’s finest luxury residences.

Adding to this exclusivity is the provision of a personalized lift access system, allowing residents to arrive directly at their homes with enhanced privacy and convenience. The feature reflects the project’s commitment to creating a lifestyle tailored for those who value discretion, comfort, and sophistication.

The project’s thoughtfully curated amenities further enhance its appeal. Residents are welcomed through a striking Triple-Height Grand Arrival Lobby, while the Sky Terrace Garden offers a tranquil retreat high above the city. A fully air-conditioned clubhouse, swimming pool, fully equipped gymnasium, meditation and yoga room, and community hall have been designed for social interaction.

In addition, practical features such as three levels of parking, a dedicated service elevator, advanced security systems, rainwater harvesting, 100% generator backup, solar-powered common area lighting, and 24-hour water supply ensure comfort and convenience for residents.

Its location at Bendoorwell, one of Mangalore’s most sought-after neighbourhoods, places residents within easy reach of the city’s leading educational institutions, healthcare centres, business centres, and lifestyle destinations.

As Mangalore continues to evolve into a modern urban hub, projects like Altitude demonstrate how luxury housing is also evolving, focusing on exclusivity, design excellence, and holistic living. For those who aspire to live above the ordinary, Altitude remains a compelling symbol of refined living and elevated aspirations.

With its limited collection of residences, landmark architecture, and premium lifestyle offerings, Altitude is poised to redefine luxury apartment living in Mangalore and establish itself as one of the city’s most coveted residential addresses.

Exclusive Premium Client Base

Land Trades enjoys an exclusive client base, comprising domestic buyers, doctors, business professionals, NRIs, professionals, and corporate entities. The firm’s premium positioning and excellent customer satisfaction track record ensure repeat purchases and positive references from existing residents. This loyal customer base reflects the brand’s commitment to quality, trust, and long-term value.

About Land Trades

Established in 1992 by first-generation entrepreneur K Shrinath Hebbar, Land Trades Builders & Developers has emerged as one of Mangaluru’s most respected real estate firms.

An ISO 9000:2015 certified company with a ‘DA2’ Real Estate Developer Rating from CRISIL, Land Trades has pioneered premium residential layouts and high-rise apartment projects in the city.

The company boasts an impressive portfolio of 44 completed projects, delivering over 4,000 homes spanning 45.33 lac sq ft of built-up space. Its ongoing projects include:

– SHIVABAGH: A 33-storey high-rise at Kadri with 142 luxury residences, including 3BHK, 4BHK, 5BHK apartments, and 6BHK duplexes.

– PRISTINE: A 37-storey residential cum commercial skyscraper at Chilimbi with 102 premium 3BHK and 4BHK apartments overlooking the Arabian Sea.

– BMK SKY VILLA: A 24-storey tower at Vas Lane with 23 ultra-spacious vertical villas, each occupying an entire floor.

– MAHALAXMI: A 33-storey luxury residential development near Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatheshwara Temple with 160 elegant 2BHK and 3BHK apartments.

– KRISHNA KUTEERA: A 14-storey residential development at Kadri Kambla Road with 3BHK and 4BHK apartments.

– LAXMI GOVIND: A G+5 storey residential development at Alvares Road, Kadri, with elegant 2BHK and 3BHK apartments.

– DURGA MAHAL – A G+5 storey residential development at Mannagudda Junction, with elegant 3BHK apartments.

With an unwavering commitment to quality, transparency, and timely delivery, Land Trades continues to be the top choice for home buyers in Mangaluru.

For more details, visit: www.landtrades.in

TO CONNECT WITH LAND TRADES, CALL OR WHATSAPP – 9880742159 | 9845084866 | 9611531026

Land Trades Builders & Developers

‘Milestone25’, 5th Floor,

Collectors Gate Junction, Balmatta

Mangaluru – 575001

Phone: +91 8882777444 |

E-mail: sales@landtrades.in

Visit website: www.landtrades.in