Shah Rukh Khan Launches Marina One Project During Rohan Corporation’s 32nd Anniversary Celebrations

Mangaluru: Bollywood superstar and brand ambassador of Rohan Corporation, Shah Rukh Khan, officially launched the prestigious Marina One project during the grand 32nd anniversary celebrations of Rohan Corporation held at Adyar Garden on June 25.

Titled “An Evening with Shah Rukh Khan,” the event brought together hundreds of guests, business leaders, customers, and fans for a memorable evening of entertainment, celebration, and vision for the future.

The programme began with a vibrant musical evening. The Boyzone team captivated the audience with a spectacular dance performance showcasing the rich cultural diversity of India. Adding to the excitement, Indian Idol Season 10 winner Salman Ali enthralled the crowd with his soulful voice and a series of Bollywood hits.

Addressing the audience, Salman Ali said, “This is my first visit to Mangaluru, and I am amazed by the tremendous response and energy of the crowd. I am delighted to see so many beautiful faces here. I know everyone is eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh Khan’s arrival. I sincerely thank Rohan Corporation for giving me this opportunity and I look forward to performing in Mangaluru again.”

The event was compered by Sahil Zahir and RJ Dona Sebastian, who kept the audience engaged throughout the evening.

Welcoming the gathering, Dr Rohan Monteiro, Chairman and Managing Director of Rohan Corporation, expressed his pride in hosting the event in his hometown.

“Mangaluru, or Kudla as we affectionately call it, is a beautiful city with immense potential. We are committed to contributing to its growth and development. It gives me great joy to welcome Shah Rukh Khan to Mangaluru. Ever since he agreed to become our brand ambassador, he promised that he would visit the city, and today that promise has become a reality. This is a historic and memorable moment not only for Rohan Corporation but for the people of Mangaluru as well,” he said.

Director Dion Monteiro also addressed the gathering and thanked the people of Mangaluru for their unwavering trust and support over the past 32 years.

The highlight of the evening was the official launch of the Marina One Project, a landmark development by Rohan Corporation. Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the Marina One plaque amid loud cheers and applause from the audience.

The Bollywood icon received a grand welcome on stage with a special performance by the Boyzone team. Speaking to the audience, Shah Rukh Khan shared his personal connection with Mangaluru.

“While I was born in New Delhi in 1965, I spent the first two years of my life here. My grandfather served as the Chief Engineer of the Mangaluru Port. Although I was very young when I left the city, I cherish my roots and have photographs from my childhood here. I am delighted to return to this beautiful city and grateful to Dr Rohan Monteiro and the Rohan Corporation for this wonderful association. I admire the people, culture, hospitality, and food of Mangaluru,” he said.

A lively question-and-answer session followed, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Dr Rohan Monteiro, and Dion Monteiro. The session offered insights into leadership, success, entrepreneurship, and the actor’s personal journey, keeping the audience thoroughly engaged.

The evening concluded on a high note as Shah Rukh Khan delighted fans with his signature charm and dance moves, leaving the audience mesmerized and making the 32nd anniversary celebration of Rohan Corporation a truly unforgettable event.