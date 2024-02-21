‘Justice Hurried is Justice Buried’ in Gerosa School Investigations – Akash Shankar IAS

Mangaluru: The investigation officer Akash Shankar IAS, has continued the investigation for the second day into the alleged insult to Hinduism and Lord Rama by a teacher at Gerosa Shcool.

The government has appointed IAS officer Akash Shankar to investigate the issue of Gerosa School.

Speaking to the media persons Akash Shankar said, “I have continued my investigation for the second day in Gerosa School Investigations. I have collected all the information from the parents, as well as the students and the school authorities. After discussing with the parents, students and the school administration I have collected some information, documents and proof. ‘Justice hurried is justice buried.”

When asked whether he had visited the school, Akash said, “It was necessary to visit the school to collect the information. Those who have complaints are free to come to me. I am collecting some more information and a preliminary investigation has been done. Based on the investigations, I will prepare a report and submit it to the government”.

Information has been obtained after discussion with our officials. In this process, I have obtained some information, documents and proof. A notice has been given to all concerned in the case, and an investigation has been done.

Some more information needs to be added. I feel that the inquiry can be completed in two days. After that, I will submit the complete investigation report to the government. I have already visited the school and spoken with the students and parents.

Any parent or student, if they have any complaints, is free to give their statement. So far, those who were issued notices to come for the investigation, have come and we had an open discussion with them.



