FOCII 2024: FMM Hosts Inspirational Obstetrics and Gynaecology Teaching Program and Perineal Tear Repair Workshop

Mangaluru: In a bid to revolutionize the field of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Father Muller Medical College (FMMC) hosted the PG Teaching Program and Perineal Tear Repair Workshop as part of FOCII 2024, the Focused Obstetric Course, at the Decennial Memorial 2nd floor Knowledge Centre on the 20th and 21st of April.

The event commenced with an inaugural ceremony on the 20th in the Decennial Memorial Hall at 3:30 pm, graced by esteemed Chief Guest Dr Sareena Gilvaz Prof. Jubilee Mission Hospital Thrissur. The ceremony was presided over by Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho Director Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), along with other distinguished patrons and members of the organizing committee.

In her welcome speech, Dr Jyotsna Coelho set the tone for the event, emphasizing the importance of the program in enhancing professional skills and knowledge in obstetrics and gynaecology. Dr Deepa Kangal, the Organizing Chairperson, introduced the chief guest, highlighting her significant contributions to the field.

Addressing the audience, Chief Guest Dr Sareena Gilvaz emphasized the need to make a difference and maintain a balance between work and personal life. She encouraged postgraduates to develop a passion for their profession, be disciplined, and create a happy work environment. Stressing the importance of time management and study habits, Dr Gilvaz advised dedicating at least six hours a day to study and maintaining a timetable.

Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of FMCI, spoke passionately about the significance of the medical profession, especially in obstetrics and gynaecology, highlighting the blessings of caring for new life. He emphasized the commitment required to excel in the field and urged the audience to approach their profession with passion and dedication.

The event also featured engaging lectures, interactive workshops, and hands-on simulation sessions, tailored mainly for postgraduates. The program was compered by Dr Navya Bhat and Dr Venita, who ensured the smooth flow of activities.

Dr Ektha M Shetty, the Organizing Secretary, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all participants and organizers for their contributions to making the event a success.

Overall, the FOCII 2024 event at Father Muller Medical College proved to be an inspiring and educational experience for all attendees, providing valuable insights and skills essential for postgraduate students in the field of obstetrics and gynaecology.