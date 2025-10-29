Land Trades Steps into its 34th Year with a Vision for Futuristic Living and Social Responsibility

Mangaluru: Land Trades Builders & Developers, one of Mangaluru’s most trusted names in real estate, has entered its 34th year with a renewed vision for futuristic living. Founded on October 28, 1992, by Mr. K. Shrinath Hebbar, the company has grown from a modest real estate consultancy into a leading developer known for quality, innovation, and transparency. As it celebrates this milestone, Land Trades continues to focus on integrating smart technology, sustainable design, and world-class amenities into every project—reshaping the city’s urban lifestyle.

Futuristic Projects Redefining the Skyline

Land Trades is presently developing five premium skyscraper projects—Altura at Bendoorwell, Shivabagh at Kadri, Pristine at Chilimbi, Mahalaxmi at Alake-Kudroli, and BMK Sky Villa at Vaslane. Each of these high-rise developments offers spacious, sea-view apartments equipped with cutting-edge facilities.

“As Land Trades enters its 34th year, I feel immense gratitude for the trust our customers and the people of Mangaluru have placed in us. From humble beginnings in 1992, our journey has been driven by a commitment to quality, transparency, and innovation. As we move ahead, our focus remains on building not just spaces, but lasting relationships and a better tomorrow for our community.” says Mr. K. Shrinath Hebbar, Proprietor of Land Trades.

A Legacy of Quality and Trust

Since venturing into apartment construction in 2007, Land Trades has completed 43 projects covering 43 lakh sq. ft. and serving over 4,000 satisfied customers. Another 11.7 lakh sq. ft. is currently under construction.

Among its landmark creations are Solitaire at Hathill, Maurishka Palace at Kadri Kambla, Sai Grandeur on Jail Road, Atlantis at Bendorewell, and Milestone25 at Balmatta. The company’s reputation rests on timely delivery, transparent dealings, and uncompromising quality.

Industry Firsts and Achievements

Land Trades has several “firsts” to its credit in Mangaluru’s real estate sector. It is the only developer to simultaneously offer five premium skyscraper projects in the city and the first to receive a DA2 developer rating from CRISIL. It is also the first local builder to achieve CRISIL Star Ratings for multiple projects and among the earliest to maintain complete transparency with clear title deeds and occupancy certificates. The company has further distinguished itself by introducing certified testing of construction materials and by pioneering smart lifestyle apartments featuring futuristic technologies.

From Layouts to Luxury Apartments

Land Trades began its journey developing residential layouts, completing over 25 fully developed layouts that catered to Mangaluru’s expanding middle class. In 2007, recognizing the city’s growing preference for apartment living, the company launched its first luxury project, Astoria, marking its entry into high-end residential development. Since then, projects such as Solitaire, Nakshatra, Danube, Insignia, Lenhil Ferns, Adonia, Pushkar, and Habitat One54 have earned acclaim for their superior design and value.

Lifestyle Homes with Resort-Like Facilities

Over the past decade, Mangaloreans have embraced a more cosmopolitan lifestyle, and Land Trades has responded with lifestyle apartments offering a 5-star living experience. Its skyscraper projects feature resort-style amenities such as an infinity swimming pool, gym, sauna, Jacuzzi, yoga and meditation room, sports facilities, and landscaped recreation zones. These developments provide the city’s residents with world-class luxury and convenience within a secure community environment.

Customer Delight and NRI Patronage

Land Trades enjoys strong patronage from NRIs, professionals, and corporate clients. Its hallmark of transparency, timely delivery, and flawless documentation ensures a smooth and worry-free buying experience. Many of its customers are repeat buyers or come through referrals a testament to the company’s integrity and customer trust.

Certified Quality and Strong Partnerships

An ISO 9001:2015 certified firm, Land Trades holds a CRISIL DA2 Real Estate Developer Rating—a mark of excellence in management and project delivery. The company collaborates with A-grade contractors like MFAR Constructions, ensuring precision, durability, and architectural finesse in every project. With a rigorous multi-level quality control system, Land Trades consistently maintains its commitment to excellence.

Commitment to Community and CSR Initiatives

Beyond building homes and landmarks, Land Trades has always believed in building communities and empowering lives. The company has actively contributed to education, the environment, and social welfare through its ongoing CSR initiatives.

Under its “Vidya Sankalp” program, Land Trades supports educational institutions and students by improving learning infrastructure, providing digital classrooms, and encouraging academic excellence. The initiative aims to bridge educational gaps and empower young minds with access to better resources and technology. The company has also been instrumental in creating well-equipped computer classrooms, recognizing meritorious students, and supporting skill development programs in local schools.

The Road Ahead

As it embarks on its 34th year, Land Trades is preparing to launch new residential and commercial projects at Bendoorwell, Jeppu, and Mannagudda, continuing its mission to deliver modern, sustainable, and luxurious spaces. With a strong foundation built on integrity, quality, and innovation, Land Trades remains at the forefront of shaping Mangaluru’s skyline—creating landmarks that symbolize trust, vision, and progress.

For Enquiries Call: +91 8882777444

LAND TRADES BUILDERS & DEVELOPERS

“Milestone25”, 5th Floor, Shop No.514, Collector’s Gate Junction, Balmatta,

Mangaluru – 575001

Landline: 0824-2425424, 2423866

E-Mail: info@landtrades.in

www.landtrades.in