Rohan Corporation Completes 32 Years in Mangaluru Real Estate

Mangaluru: Renowned real estate company Rohan Corporation has completed 32 years of service in the city. Founded in 1994 by Rohan Monteiro, the company has established itself as one of Mangaluru’s most trusted and prestigious real estate developers.

Over the past three decades, Rohan Corporation has successfully delivered 25 completed projects, while 12 projects are currently under development and 16 new projects are in the pipeline, spanning residential and commercial segments.

Speaking on the occasion, Rohan Monteiro, Managing Director, said, “It gives me immense pride to contribute to the growth of Mangaluru in every possible way. This journey has been deeply fulfilling, and I sincerely thank everyone who has been part of our growth over the years.”

Dion Monteiro, Director, stated, “Completing 32 years is a proud moment for the entire Rohan Corporation family. The continued trust and support of our customers, partners, and employees inspire us to move forward with greater responsibility and vision.”

As Rohan Corporation marks this milestone, the company reaffirmed its commitment to quality, integrity, and sustainable development, while continuing to contribute to the evolving urban landscape of Mangaluru.