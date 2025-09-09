Rohan Corporation Launches ‘Rohan Marina One’ – India’s First All Sea-Facing Luxury Homes in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: With a legacy of over three decades, Rohan Corporation – one of India’s most trusted and visionary real estate developers, proudly presents its latest landmark project, Rohan Marina One. A first-of-its-kind in Indian real estate, this iconic project offers every home an uninterrupted, breathtaking view of the Arabian Sea.

Located on the pristine NITK Beach Road in Surathkal, this 8.2-acre coastal paradise features 433 ultra-luxury residences across two iconic towers – The Retreat and The Resort. Each home is crafted to deliver unparalleled comfort, refined elegance, and exclusivity, complemented by scenic sea views.

A New Chapter in Coastal Living

Rohan Marina One sets a new benchmark in Indian real estate – it’s the first residential project where every single home enjoys uninterrupted, sweeping views of the Arabian Sea. Each home is thoughtfully crafted to frame the beauty of the ocean, with interiors that seamlessly blend contemporary elegance and the tranquil essence of coastal living.

But what truly sets Rohan Marina One apart is its incredible investment potential. Whether you’re from Mangalore, anywhere in Karnataka, or from across India, this project offers something truly rare in today’s market. It’s the perfect blend of luxury living and smart investing, designed for buyers who understand the value of owning India’s most exclusive waterfront address.

Two Iconic Towers

• The Retreat (39 Floors): Featuring 2, 3, and 4 BHK residences, each crafted with modern amenities and expansive layouts. Large windows and balconies invite serene sea views, while the rooftop infinity-edge pool elevates relaxation to a new horizon.

• The Resort (47 Floors): Among the most luxurious residential towers in India, offering spacious 2 & 3 BHK residences along with premium commercial spaces. A rare combination of lifestyle and investment, The Resort delivers unmatched amenities, profitable opportunities, and a lifestyle worth cherishing.

Ultra-Luxury Living with World Class Amenities

‘Rohan Marina One’ is more than a home with a view – it’s a lifestyle enriched with 83 world-class amenities that make every day extraordinary.

Entertainment & Celebration: Sky-high banquet halls and party lounges offer captivating settings for private celebrations, while a discotheque, fine-dining restaurants, café, and BBQ deck and more.

By the Water: The signature infinity-edge pool crowning The Retreat offers majestic ocean views, complemented by an Olympic-size swimming pool, water jet play areas, bubble jets, and a unique floating pavilion that makes every dip feel like a resort experience.

Sports & Fitness: Professional badminton, squash, and tennis courts alongside a world-class fitness center, mini soccer field, and jogging tracks cater to every fitness enthusiast’s needs.

Wellness: Dedicated yoga decks, meditation rooms, separate male and female spas, and serene wellness spaces designed for complete mind-body rejuvenation with ocean views as your backdrop.

Business & Convenience: A fully equipped business centre, EV charging rooms, and multipurpose decks ensure modern conveniences are always at your fingertips.

Family & Recreation: Children’s play zones, pets park, video games room, picnic lawns, viewing decks, entertainment decks, dome pavilions, party lawns, glasshouse, and peaceful family gathering spaces create the perfect environment for making lasting memories.

“Rohan Marina One combines luxurious living with the serenity of the coastline and world-class amenities, making it a pioneering experiment in the real estate sector. It is our dream project, aimed at giving a new meaning to coastal living. For the first time in India, every apartment offers delightful views of the Arabian Sea. This project is our tribute to the city of Mangaluru and an effort to showcase the beauty of our coastline to the world.” – Rohan Monteiro, MD, Rohan Corporation

Prime Location, Seamless Connectivity

Rohan Marina One enjoys strategic connectivity while preserving the serenity of a beachfront lifestyle. Just 32 minutes from Mangaluru International Airport, it ensures effortless global connectivity – with Middle Eastern destinations only a 3-hour flight away. Closer to home, major hubs like Manipal (54 min), Udupi (47 min), and Kerala (1 hr 22 min) are within easy reach. Scenic escapes such as Kudremukh (2 hr 10 min), Sringeri (2 hr 22 min), and Murdeshwar (2 hr 27 min) offer perfect weekend getaways, while longer drives take you to Madikeri (3 hr 21 min), Shivamogga (3 hr 48 min), Gokarna (3 hr 59 min), Mysuru (5 hr 51 min), and even Goa (5 hr 23 min).

With renowned educational institutions, hospitals, religious landmarks, tourist destinations, all within easy reach, Rohan Marina One is perfectly positioned for a world of convenience. With all these advantages, Rohan Marina One is set to make a significant contribution to the economic and tourism growth of Mangaluru.

Strength in Every Detail

Rohan Marina One stands on the finest construction standards, incorporating advanced MIVAN technology, SRC cement, epoxy-coated steel, and SS308-grade railings with toughened glass. Every detail is engineered for strength, durability, and timeless elegance, ensuring that this is not just a dream investment, but also a lasting one.

About Rohan Corporation

For over 32 years, Rohan Corporation has stood as a hallmark of trust, innovation, and excellence in India’s real estate landscape. With a legacy built on delivering exceptional residential and commercial projects, the company has consistently redefined standards in quality, design, and lifestyle. With a legacy of successfully completing over 25 landmark projects in prime locations across Mangaluru, Rohan Corporation is renowned for delivering developments that combine timeless beauty, sustainability, and lasting trust.