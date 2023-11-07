Top Cop Has Formed 4 Special Teams to Crack Down on Drug Menace in the City

Top Cop aka Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal Has Formed 4 Special Teams to Crack Down on the Drug Menace in the City



Mangaluru: With the increase in drug trafficking and drug consumption going on rapidly in the education hub- Mangaluru, and to give impetus to the ongoing ‘drug-free Mangaluru’ campaign, Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal has formed four special teams that will visit public places and bookcases of alleged narcotic drug consumption in his communication to the media.

The police commissioner has mentioned that each of the special teams is headed by Assistant Commissioners of Police of the North subdivision, Central subdivision, South subdivision, and Central Crime Branch. These special teams will visit places with more footfall to find people suspected of drug consumption. These suspects will be subject to tests and on confirmation about drug consumption, cases under Section 27 (B) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act will be registered.

In the last four days, these teams visited 53 places, which included lodges, pubs, restaurants, homestays, resorts, and flats in which students stay. As many as 12 cases of drug consumption were booked and 15 persons were arrested. Seven mobile phones and two two-wheelers were seized, he said. This action by top cop follows the Walkathon organized on 1 November 2023 from Town Hall to Mangala stadium, where 120 plus education institutions with over 6000 plus students took part, and the walkathon was flagged off by minister Dinesh Gundu Rao among other politicians.



