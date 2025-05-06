Rohan Corporation Enlists Shah Rukh Khan as Brand Ambassador, Signaling Ambitious Expansion in Karnataka Real Estate Market

Mangalore: Rohan Corporation, a distinguished real estate developer headquartered in Mangalore, has announced a strategic partnership with Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan as its official brand ambassador for the state of Karnataka. The alliance signifies a significant move by the company to solidify its market position and spearhead a new era of innovative and sustainable urban development throughout the region.

For three decades, Rohan Corporation has been a cornerstone of Mangalore’s real estate sector, earning a reputation for unwavering commitment to trust, quality, and architectural excellence. Its portfolio boasts a diverse range of successful projects, including the acclaimed Hill Crest, High Crest, Rohan City, and Rohan Square developments. These meticulously planned communities exemplify modern architectural principles and prioritize community-based urban living, reflecting the company’s dedication to enhancing the quality of life for its residents.

The collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan is envisioned as a synergistic partnership, underscoring Rohan Corporation’s core values of excellence, innovation, and community building. The appointment of the internationally recognized actor aims to amplify the company’s reach and resonate with a wider audience, particularly those seeking aesthetically pleasing, functionally superior, and environmentally conscious residential spaces.

“The partnership with Shah Rukh Khan is more than a mere endorsement; it is a confluence of our shared aspirations and unwavering commitment to enriching lives,” remarked Dr. Rohan Monteiro, Founder and Chairman of Rohan Corporation, during the official announcement. “Just as Mr. Khan has inspired millions through his dedication and hard work, Rohan Corporation is driven by the ambition to positively impact lives through thoughtfully designed and expertly constructed living spaces. Having him join our journey reinforces our commitment to redefining urban living, not just in Karnataka, but beyond.”

Having successfully delivered 25 projects to date, Rohan Corporation has consistently demonstrated its dedication to sustainable development practices and unwavering customer satisfaction. The company’s commitment extends beyond mere construction, focusing on creating vibrant communities that foster a sense of belonging and offer residents a holistic living experience. This philosophy resonates deeply with the evolving demands of the modern homeowner who prioritizes both comfort and environmental responsibility.

Shah Rukh Khan expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “I am delighted to be associated with Rohan Corporation, a brand that reflects my passion for innovation, heart, and dedication. I am particularly drawn to their focus on sustainable and community-based spaces. I eagerly look forward to being a part of this incredible journey of shaping the cities of tomorrow with heart and vision.”

Rohan Corporation’s vision extends beyond simply constructing buildings. The company is committed to seamlessly integrating urban living with the natural environment, creating communities that offer an unparalleled quality of life while actively contributing to environmental conservation. The core objective is to deliver exceptional value to its clientele by prioritizing superior design principles, employing top-tier construction methodologies, and maintaining an unwavering focus on customer satisfaction throughout the entire process.

The company’s key values of integrity, excellence, innovation, and sustainability are deeply ingrained in its operational ethos, guiding every decision and informing every project. With the addition of Shah Rukh Khan as a brand ambassador, Rohan Corporation embarks on a dynamic new phase of growth, poised to usher in an era of enhanced brand awareness, broader community engagement, and a renewed commitment to shaping the future of real estate in Karnataka. This strategic alliance is anticipated to inspire a new generation of homebuyers and urban planners alike, driving the development of more sustainable, livable, and aesthetically pleasing communities across the state. This partnership marks a significant step towards realizing Rohan Corporation’s long-term vision of redefining urban living and establishing itself as a leader in sustainable and community-focused real estate development.



