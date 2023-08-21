National Library Day Celebrated at Father Muller Charitable Institutions

Mangalore: The National Library day celebrated at Father Muller Charitable Institutions Library on 19th August 2023, at 3.00p.m in the Decennial Memorial Hall of Father Muller Knowledge Centre. The occasion was to Commemorate the 131st Birth anniversary of Padmashri Late Dr. S. R. Ranganathan who is considered as father of Library Science in India.

To mark this celebration, an Inter Medical Collegiate Undergraduate General Knowledge Quiz ‘MULLER LIBER – 2023’ was held and six Medical Colleges in and around the D.K & Udupi districts participated in this event. Dr. Anil Shetty, Professor of Paediatrics, FMMC was the quiz master. Dr Manjeshwar Sahana Kamath, Associate Professor, Physiotherapy and Library Committee Member welcomed the gathering. Dr. Chandini, Associate Professor, Psychiatry & Dr Tanush Shetty, Assistant Professor, Forensic Medicine & Toxicology moderated the Quiz. Dr Padmaja Udaya Kumar, HOD, Department of Pharmacology, presented the quiz participants with their certificates at the end of the quiz. The Library Committee Chairperson, Secretary, Faculty and Students were present during the quiz.

The following students were the Winners of the Quiz

Name of the Participating Class & Course College

FIRST PRIZE Rs.10,000.00 Mr. Anshyl Thomas Reji

Mr. Shashank Shrey

Mr.Clen Merryl Steevan Rego II yr MBBS

I yr MBBS

II yr MBBS Father Muller Medical College (80 Points)

SECOND PRIZE Rs. 5,000.00 Ms. Aashna A Shetty

Ms. Aavani Jayan

Mr. Mohammad Warshan Aivathoklu H III yr MBBS Yenepoya Medical College (35 Points)

THIRD PRIZE Rs. 2,500.00 Mr. Abrarahmed Jakati

Mr. Harsh Gupta

Mr. Kush Saurabh Singh IV yr MBBS Kanachur Hospital and Research Centre (30 Points)

The Program began with the invocation with a prayer song followed by welcome address by Dr. John J.S. Martis, Professor, Dept of Surgery, Chairperson of the Central Library Committee. The Program was inaugurated by lighting the lamp by the Chief Guest, Dr Khaisar Muneebulla Khan, Professor and H.O.D., Department of Library & Information Science, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Deralakatte, Mangalore along with other dignitaries on the dais namely, Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI, Rev. Fr Ajith B. Menezes, Administrator, FMMC, Dr. Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean, FMMC, Dr. John J.S. Martis, Chairperson, Central Library Committee, Dr. Janet Dotty Lobo, Chief Librarian, FMCI and Secretary of the Central Library Committee. Rev. Fr Ajith B. Menezes talked about the origin story of the Reader’s Club the seeds of which were planted when Father was getting solace in the unread books from his bookshelf during the pandemic times. Father talked about the role of books in enriching our personality and helping our overall growth which is the main motivation behind providing a platform like Reader’s Club for our students. Following this, Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho inaugurated the Reader’s Club.

During their address, the Chief Guest Professor Khaisar Muneebulla Khan touched on the background of the life of Dr. S R Ranganathan and how library science has grown by leaps and bounds with a wide range of evolution in the available resources and nomenclature. He talked in detail about the limited resources they had to face when he was just getting started with his career about four decades ago and there was still so much to learn. The literature and library research work which now takes four to six weeks to complete used to take over six months during the previous times eating up precious time and effort of the person looking for the said information.

Professor Khan talked about his realization about the presence of good seminar room and other resources were used to attract faculty and students to the library to open their eyes to the vast sea of knowledge that is waiting for their consumption. He congratulated the management of Father Muller Charitable Institutions for the facilities and resources they provide the faculty and students in abundance from the library resources to the infrastructure as well as various opportunities to learn and grow.

Following the address by the chief guest, memento was provided to the chief guest by Dr. Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean, FMMC.

The Ex-Chairpersons of the Central Library Committee who served between 1990 – 2022 were honored and the ones in service, namely Dr Erel A. I. Diaz., Professor, General Surgery, Dr Nagesh K.R., Professor, Forensic Medicine and Toxicology and Dr Venkatesha B.M., Professor, General Medicine were given a token of love and appreciation in the form of mementos from Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI. The quiz master Dr. Anil Shetty, Professor, Pediatrics was also given a memento by the Director, FMCI.

During the presidential address, Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI mentioned the wide variety of interests different readers have and while some might love fiction others might like non-fiction more. The key is to enjoy the books that you like reading while passing on the books that you do not read to the ones who might appreciate it. Father talked about how Reader’s Club will bring together book lovers from all different genres together to appreciate the wide variety of books that would be offered to them.

This was followed by the prize distribution under the different categories and awardees name announced by Dr Janet Dotty Lobo, Chief Librarian, and the Secretary of the Central Library Committee. The Best Library user awards were given to the students in 3 categories based on the highest usage of library and borrowings in undergraduate section, postgraduate section & utilization of e-resource in the e-library.

Best Library User Award

Mr. Mohammed Mansoor Ahmed – MBBS-2022 Batch – Undergraduate section

Ms. Deepika R – MSC MLT-2022 Batch – Postgraduate section

Ms. Fleema Crasta- BSc Nursing 2020 Batch – E-library

These users were recognized with certificates and mementos.

BMJ Research to Publication Awardees

BMJ Research to Publication Recognition selection based on those who have completed 52 modules of Research to Publication honored with mementos as follows:

Faculties

Dr B. Sanjeev Rai COR

Dr Umashankar T – Professor & HOD Pathology

Dr M K Kamath – HOD of Practice Of Medicine HMC

Dr. Manjeshwar Sahana Srinivas Kamath ,Associate Professor Physiotherapy

Ms Anupama Karkera- Associate Professor Physiotherapy

Dr Kavitha Prabhu – Assistant Professor Microbiology

Dr Prasanna N Bhat – Assistant Professor Microbiology

Dr Ajither P A – Assistant Professor Respiratory Medicine

Ms. P Chaitra Bhat – Assistant Professor Physiotherapy

Ms. Sheetal Pai – Assistant Professor Physiotherapy

Dr Alisha Mittal – Senior Resident Dermatology

Ms. Reshell R Fernandes – Lecturer Physiotherapy

Ms. Cyanna Joseph D’Souza- Lecturer Physiotherapy

Ms. P. Roshani – Lecturer Physiotherapy

Students

Dr. Nipun Bansal M C H Urology-2020

Mr. Anrick Savio Menezes MPT-2022 Batch

Ms. Gouri E. MPT-2021 Batch

Ms. Irol Melanie Pinto MPT-2021 Batch

Ms. Jeanne Barreto MPT-2021 Batch

Ms. Kesiah Pinto MPT-2021Batch

Ms. Sharanyae S Adiga MPT-2021 Batch

Ms. Swathi U MPT-2021 Batch

Ms. Vidhisha Pai MPT-2021 Batch

Mr Jasim Junaid MPT-2021 Batch

Rank Holders and Academic Achievers

Dr. Rose Meroline Dsouza Microbiology 1st Rank

Dr. Anvith Sherwin Pinto General Medicine 2nd Rank

Ms.Kirthi Bhat MBBS 1st Year

Mr.Abishek J Stephen Harris MBBS IInd Year

Ms.Aaral Alisha Monteiro MBBS IIIrd Year

Ms.Shanelle Mendonca BPT Ist Year

Ms.Dona Catherine Jose BPT IInd Year

Ms.Aleena Peter Philip BPT IIIrd Year

Dr. Deekshitha Rani MHA Ist & IInd Semester

Sr. Josna K.M MHA IIIrd & IVth Semester

Ms.Christina Maria BHA Ist & IInd Semester

Ms.Karishma K Bangera MSc MLT Ist Year

Ms.Akshaya MSc MLT IInd Year

Ms.Advithi G Shetty BSc. MLT Ist Year

Ms.Teena Jasmine Dsouza BSc. MLT IInd Year

Ms. Priya Kumari BSc. MLT IIIrd Year

Ms.Akshatha Vegas BSc. MIT Ist Year

Mr.Wilson Joyel Coelho BSc. MIT IInd Year

Ms.Anupama Roy BSc. MIT IIIrd Year

Ms.Serena Carissa Cardoza BSc. RT Ist Year

Ms.Jewel DMello BSc. RT IInd Year

Ms Irine Mathews BSc. AT/OT Ist Year

Ms.Saba Taskeen BSc. AT IIIrd Year

Ms.Kalpitha R Rai BSc. OT IIIrd Year

Ms.Abhina M V BSc. RDT Ist Year

Ms.Maria Antony BSc. RDT IIIrd Year

Sr. Bincy K J M.Sc. Nursing Ist Year

Ms.Melisha Jenifer Dsouza PBBSc. Nursing Ist Year

Ms.Laveena DMello PBBSc. Nursing IInd Year

Ms.Deepa Robert K BSc. Nursing Ist Year

Ms.Glenisha Pereira BSc. Nursing IInd Year

Ms.Aleena Jins BSc. Nursing IIIrd Year

Mr.Ghanshyam Prasad GNM Ist Year

Ms.Jenisha Pavitra Lobo GNM IInd Year

Ms.A Shivani MASLP(Audiology) Ist Year

Ms.Rania MASLP(Audiology) IInd Year

Ms.Elna Anil MASLP(Speech Language Pathology) Ist Year

Ms.Reshmi Sanjeev C MASLP(Speech Language Pathology) Ist Year

Ms.Minusha I S MASLP(Speech Language Pathology) IInd Year

Ms.Neha Johnson BASLP Ist Year

Ms.Herlyn Meryl Mendonca BASLP IInd Year

Ms.Jenin Dsouza BASLP IIIrd Year

Dr John J.S. Martis, Chairperson of the Central Library Committee offered roses to the sponsors as a token of appreciation.

The vote of thanks was delivered by Dr Shubha N. Rao, Professor of General Surgery, FMMC, Member of the Central Library Committee, and the program was meticulously compered by Dr Archana Bhat, Associate Professor, Pathology FMMC and Mrs Sandra Jyothi Saldanha, Associate Professor, Nursing Education.

The program concluded with the Institutional Anthem followed by refreshments.

