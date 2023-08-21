National Library Day Celebrated at Father Muller Charitable Institutions
Mangalore: The National Library day celebrated at Father Muller Charitable Institutions Library on 19th August 2023, at 3.00p.m in the Decennial Memorial Hall of Father Muller Knowledge Centre. The occasion was to Commemorate the 131st Birth anniversary of Padmashri Late Dr. S. R. Ranganathan who is considered as father of Library Science in India.
To mark this celebration, an Inter Medical Collegiate Undergraduate General Knowledge Quiz ‘MULLER LIBER – 2023’ was held and six Medical Colleges in and around the D.K & Udupi districts participated in this event. Dr. Anil Shetty, Professor of Paediatrics, FMMC was the quiz master. Dr Manjeshwar Sahana Kamath, Associate Professor, Physiotherapy and Library Committee Member welcomed the gathering. Dr. Chandini, Associate Professor, Psychiatry & Dr Tanush Shetty, Assistant Professor, Forensic Medicine & Toxicology moderated the Quiz. Dr Padmaja Udaya Kumar, HOD, Department of Pharmacology, presented the quiz participants with their certificates at the end of the quiz. The Library Committee Chairperson, Secretary, Faculty and Students were present during the quiz.
The following students were the Winners of the Quiz
Name of the Participating Class & Course College
FIRST PRIZE Rs.10,000.00 Mr. Anshyl Thomas Reji
Mr. Shashank Shrey
Mr.Clen Merryl Steevan Rego II yr MBBS
I yr MBBS
II yr MBBS Father Muller Medical College (80 Points)
SECOND PRIZE Rs. 5,000.00 Ms. Aashna A Shetty
Ms. Aavani Jayan
Mr. Mohammad Warshan Aivathoklu H III yr MBBS Yenepoya Medical College (35 Points)
THIRD PRIZE Rs. 2,500.00 Mr. Abrarahmed Jakati
Mr. Harsh Gupta
Mr. Kush Saurabh Singh IV yr MBBS Kanachur Hospital and Research Centre (30 Points)
The Program began with the invocation with a prayer song followed by welcome address by Dr. John J.S. Martis, Professor, Dept of Surgery, Chairperson of the Central Library Committee. The Program was inaugurated by lighting the lamp by the Chief Guest, Dr Khaisar Muneebulla Khan, Professor and H.O.D., Department of Library & Information Science, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Deralakatte, Mangalore along with other dignitaries on the dais namely, Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI, Rev. Fr Ajith B. Menezes, Administrator, FMMC, Dr. Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean, FMMC, Dr. John J.S. Martis, Chairperson, Central Library Committee, Dr. Janet Dotty Lobo, Chief Librarian, FMCI and Secretary of the Central Library Committee. Rev. Fr Ajith B. Menezes talked about the origin story of the Reader’s Club the seeds of which were planted when Father was getting solace in the unread books from his bookshelf during the pandemic times. Father talked about the role of books in enriching our personality and helping our overall growth which is the main motivation behind providing a platform like Reader’s Club for our students. Following this, Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho inaugurated the Reader’s Club.
During their address, the Chief Guest Professor Khaisar Muneebulla Khan touched on the background of the life of Dr. S R Ranganathan and how library science has grown by leaps and bounds with a wide range of evolution in the available resources and nomenclature. He talked in detail about the limited resources they had to face when he was just getting started with his career about four decades ago and there was still so much to learn. The literature and library research work which now takes four to six weeks to complete used to take over six months during the previous times eating up precious time and effort of the person looking for the said information.
Professor Khan talked about his realization about the presence of good seminar room and other resources were used to attract faculty and students to the library to open their eyes to the vast sea of knowledge that is waiting for their consumption. He congratulated the management of Father Muller Charitable Institutions for the facilities and resources they provide the faculty and students in abundance from the library resources to the infrastructure as well as various opportunities to learn and grow.
Following the address by the chief guest, memento was provided to the chief guest by Dr. Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean, FMMC.
The Ex-Chairpersons of the Central Library Committee who served between 1990 – 2022 were honored and the ones in service, namely Dr Erel A. I. Diaz., Professor, General Surgery, Dr Nagesh K.R., Professor, Forensic Medicine and Toxicology and Dr Venkatesha B.M., Professor, General Medicine were given a token of love and appreciation in the form of mementos from Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI. The quiz master Dr. Anil Shetty, Professor, Pediatrics was also given a memento by the Director, FMCI.
During the presidential address, Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI mentioned the wide variety of interests different readers have and while some might love fiction others might like non-fiction more. The key is to enjoy the books that you like reading while passing on the books that you do not read to the ones who might appreciate it. Father talked about how Reader’s Club will bring together book lovers from all different genres together to appreciate the wide variety of books that would be offered to them.
This was followed by the prize distribution under the different categories and awardees name announced by Dr Janet Dotty Lobo, Chief Librarian, and the Secretary of the Central Library Committee. The Best Library user awards were given to the students in 3 categories based on the highest usage of library and borrowings in undergraduate section, postgraduate section & utilization of e-resource in the e-library.
Best Library User Award
Mr. Mohammed Mansoor Ahmed – MBBS-2022 Batch – Undergraduate section
Ms. Deepika R – MSC MLT-2022 Batch – Postgraduate section
Ms. Fleema Crasta- BSc Nursing 2020 Batch – E-library
These users were recognized with certificates and mementos.
BMJ Research to Publication Awardees
BMJ Research to Publication Recognition selection based on those who have completed 52 modules of Research to Publication honored with mementos as follows:
Faculties
Dr B. Sanjeev Rai COR
Dr Umashankar T – Professor & HOD Pathology
Dr M K Kamath – HOD of Practice Of Medicine HMC
Dr. Manjeshwar Sahana Srinivas Kamath ,Associate Professor Physiotherapy
Ms Anupama Karkera- Associate Professor Physiotherapy
Dr Kavitha Prabhu – Assistant Professor Microbiology
Dr Prasanna N Bhat – Assistant Professor Microbiology
Dr Ajither P A – Assistant Professor Respiratory Medicine
Ms. P Chaitra Bhat – Assistant Professor Physiotherapy
Ms. Sheetal Pai – Assistant Professor Physiotherapy
Dr Alisha Mittal – Senior Resident Dermatology
Ms. Reshell R Fernandes – Lecturer Physiotherapy
Ms. Cyanna Joseph D’Souza- Lecturer Physiotherapy
Ms. P. Roshani – Lecturer Physiotherapy
Students
Dr. Nipun Bansal M C H Urology-2020
Mr. Anrick Savio Menezes MPT-2022 Batch
Ms. Gouri E. MPT-2021 Batch
Ms. Irol Melanie Pinto MPT-2021 Batch
Ms. Jeanne Barreto MPT-2021 Batch
Ms. Kesiah Pinto MPT-2021Batch
Ms. Sharanyae S Adiga MPT-2021 Batch
Ms. Swathi U MPT-2021 Batch
Ms. Vidhisha Pai MPT-2021 Batch
Mr Jasim Junaid MPT-2021 Batch
Rank Holders and Academic Achievers
Dr. Rose Meroline Dsouza Microbiology 1st Rank
Dr. Anvith Sherwin Pinto General Medicine 2nd Rank
Ms.Kirthi Bhat MBBS 1st Year
Mr.Abishek J Stephen Harris MBBS IInd Year
Ms.Aaral Alisha Monteiro MBBS IIIrd Year
Ms.Shanelle Mendonca BPT Ist Year
Ms.Dona Catherine Jose BPT IInd Year
Ms.Aleena Peter Philip BPT IIIrd Year
Dr. Deekshitha Rani MHA Ist & IInd Semester
Sr. Josna K.M MHA IIIrd & IVth Semester
Ms.Christina Maria BHA Ist & IInd Semester
Ms.Karishma K Bangera MSc MLT Ist Year
Ms.Akshaya MSc MLT IInd Year
Ms.Advithi G Shetty BSc. MLT Ist Year
Ms.Teena Jasmine Dsouza BSc. MLT IInd Year
Ms. Priya Kumari BSc. MLT IIIrd Year
Ms.Akshatha Vegas BSc. MIT Ist Year
Mr.Wilson Joyel Coelho BSc. MIT IInd Year
Ms.Anupama Roy BSc. MIT IIIrd Year
Ms.Serena Carissa Cardoza BSc. RT Ist Year
Ms.Jewel DMello BSc. RT IInd Year
Ms Irine Mathews BSc. AT/OT Ist Year
Ms.Saba Taskeen BSc. AT IIIrd Year
Ms.Kalpitha R Rai BSc. OT IIIrd Year
Ms.Abhina M V BSc. RDT Ist Year
Ms.Maria Antony BSc. RDT IIIrd Year
Sr. Bincy K J M.Sc. Nursing Ist Year
Ms.Melisha Jenifer Dsouza PBBSc. Nursing Ist Year
Ms.Laveena DMello PBBSc. Nursing IInd Year
Ms.Deepa Robert K BSc. Nursing Ist Year
Ms.Glenisha Pereira BSc. Nursing IInd Year
Ms.Aleena Jins BSc. Nursing IIIrd Year
Mr.Ghanshyam Prasad GNM Ist Year
Ms.Jenisha Pavitra Lobo GNM IInd Year
Ms.A Shivani MASLP(Audiology) Ist Year
Ms.Rania MASLP(Audiology) IInd Year
Ms.Elna Anil MASLP(Speech Language Pathology) Ist Year
Ms.Reshmi Sanjeev C MASLP(Speech Language Pathology) Ist Year
Ms.Minusha I S MASLP(Speech Language Pathology) IInd Year
Ms.Neha Johnson BASLP Ist Year
Ms.Herlyn Meryl Mendonca BASLP IInd Year
Ms.Jenin Dsouza BASLP IIIrd Year
Dr John J.S. Martis, Chairperson of the Central Library Committee offered roses to the sponsors as a token of appreciation.
The vote of thanks was delivered by Dr Shubha N. Rao, Professor of General Surgery, FMMC, Member of the Central Library Committee, and the program was meticulously compered by Dr Archana Bhat, Associate Professor, Pathology FMMC and Mrs Sandra Jyothi Saldanha, Associate Professor, Nursing Education.
The program concluded with the Institutional Anthem followed by refreshments.