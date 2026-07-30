10-year-old B’luru schoolgirl hit by car as she rushed to get forgotten pen for test

Bengaluru: A 10-year-old girl was killed after being run over by a car while she was on her way to school in Nelamangala taluk on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Likita, a resident of Birawara village in Bengaluru Rural district. The accident occurred within the limits of the Kudur Police Station when the girl was attempting to cross the road after fetching a pen she had forgotten to carry to school.

According to police, the car bearing registration number KA-05-NF-1035 was travelling from Nelamangala towards Kunigal when it allegedly hit the child. The impact proved fatal, and the girl died on the spot.

Likita had left for school with her mother’s elder sister, Varalakshmi, who was accompanying her along with another child. The family said the fourth-class student had an examination scheduled for the day.

Recounting the incident, Varalakshmi said, “She came to our house around 8.15 a.m. and asked me to take her to school because she had a test. I took my son and my sister’s daughter along with me. On the way, she realised that she had forgotten to bring a pen and told me she would go back and get it. I waited for her after buying a slate pencil for my son. As she was returning and crossing the road to come back to me, the car came and hit her.”

The tragedy has left the family devastated. Likita’s father, a mason by profession, broke down while speaking to reporters.

“I have raised my daughter without ever hurting her. Through hard work, I have brought up my three children without seeking help from anyone. How am I supposed to feel seeing my daughter like this?” he said.

“My mother is in a critical condition, and my daughter would call me ‘dad’ every moment she saw me. The last time I left home for work, she said that I had not eaten breakfast and asked me to at least drink some water. My child offered me water before she left us forever,” he said, struggling to contain his emotions.

“I trusted that my wife and I would together take care of our children. Today, my daughter is no longer with me,” he added.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Further details regarding the driver and possible charges are awaited.

The family members of Likita were inconsolable at the mortuary. The villagers have demanded a skywalk at the accident spot as several accidents have occurred there.



