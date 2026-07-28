160 Quintals of Anna Bhagya Rice Seized in Illegal Transportation; Goods Worth Rs 7.34 Lakh Confiscated

Kota: Officials of the Food Department and Kota Police have unearthed an alleged illegal transportation racket involving rice meant for the State government’s free Anna Bhagya scheme and seized 160 quintals of PDS rice along with the transport vehicle. The total value of the seized property is estimated at Rs 7.34 lakh.

Acting on credible information received at around 10 a.m. on July 28, Food Inspector Vasanth Kumar of Brahmavar, along with Kota Police Station PSI Praveen Kumar and his team, conducted a joint operation near Mahalakshmi Hotel in Manur village of Brahmavar taluk.

During the operation, officials intercepted an Ashok Leyland lorry (KA-47-5533) and allegedly found rice supplied under the government’s free Anna Bhagya Public Distribution System (PDS) being transported without a valid permit.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the rice had allegedly been loaded by Nagaraj Nayak, owner of Shree Ganesh Rice Industries, Nadamaskeri, Kumta, for transportation to Shaji Trading Company in Kasaragod, Kerala. The lorry driver, K. Narasimha, was allegedly transporting the rice on the instructions of the vehicle owner, Girish Nayak, without the required authorisation.

Officials seized 160 quintals of PDS rice packed in 320 white plastic bags, valued at approximately Rs 3.84 lakh, along with the lorry valued at Rs 3.50 lakh. The total value of the seized property is estimated at Rs 7.34 lakh.

Based on a complaint lodged by Food Inspector Vasanth Kumar, Kota Police registered Crime No. 122/2026 under Sections 3, 6, and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955; Section 3(2)(3) of the Public Distribution System (Control) Order, 2016; and Section 112 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Further investigation is underway.