23 pilgrims injured as minibus falls into gorge in J&K’s Kathua

Jammu: At least 23 pilgrims were injured on Wednesday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, officials said here, adding that two of the injured sustained critical injuries.

Officials said the pilgrims were injured after a minibus carrying devotees to the revered Sukrala Mata shrine near Billawar town of the district dropped into a gorge in the Simbli area when the driver lost control of the wheel.

The officials said the minibus was on its way to the shrine when the driver lost control, causing the accident.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Two injured pilgrims have sustained critical injuries, according to the attending doctors.

“The rescue operation was jointly carried out by the police, civil administration, and local residents, who rushed to the spot immediately after the accident,” the officials said, adding that police have taken cognisance of the incident and started an investigation to ascertain the actual cause of the accident.

Sukrala Mata Shrine is a revered Hindu temple dedicated to Goddess Mal Devi, an incarnation of Sharda Devi. Situated on a 3,500-foot-high hillock near Billawar in Kathua district, the white-domed temple attracts thousands of devotees, especially during Navratri.

Worshipped as a holy shila (stone slab) seated on a brass lion, the goddess is believed to be the elder sister of Mata Vaishno Devi.

Local lore attributes the founding of the shrine to Madho Singh, an exiled Prince of Chamba in Himachal Pradesh.

It is located approximately 125 km from Jammu and 75 km from Kathua town. The temple is reached by scaling flights of steps from the hill base.

Various festivals are celebrated at the temple throughout the year, including ‘Chaitra Navratri’ and ‘Ashwin Navratri’, widely known as ‘Sharad Navratri’.

During these times, the temple is adorned with vibrant decorations, and devotees throng to offer prayers and seek the Goddess’ blessings.