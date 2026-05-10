23 Years of Trusted Journalism: Mangalorean.com Continues Its Legacy of Excellence, ‘Fighting Ignorance Since 2003’

Mangalorean.com, a prominent online news portal from Coastal Karnataka, proudly commemorates its 23rd anniversary on May 10th, marking over two decades of journalistic integrity, unwavering community engagement, and dedicated service to its global readership.

Founded in 2003, Mangalorean.com began as a modest digital initiative fueled by a passionate collective of journalists, photographers, writers, artists, and contributors. Over the years, it has evolved into a widely respected and trusted source for news, diverse perspectives, community narratives, advocacy for social causes, and uplifting human-interest stories, reaching a vast audience worldwide.

For 23 years, the portal has meticulously documented society’s multifaceted realities, encompassing its triumphs and tribulations, celebrations and struggles, hopes and aspirations. Mangalorean.com’s journey has been defined by the steadfast dedication of its team members, contributors, advertisers, well-wishers, and loyal readers who have stood by the portal through every challenge and achievement.

A significant milestone in this ongoing evolution was the launch of the revamped website on March 12, 2016, coinciding with the 50th birthday celebration of Editor-in-Chief and Proprietor Violet Pereira. The redesigned portal introduced a refreshed visual identity, improved functionality, and enhanced accessibility for readers across the globe.

As Mangalorean.com embarks on its 24th year, it reaffirms its unwavering commitment to its founding mission: “Fighting Ignorance Since 2003.”

A Legacy of Growth and Transformation

In the rapidly evolving digital landscape, Mangalorean.com recognizes the imperative of continuous innovation to maintain relevance. Acknowledging the dynamic shifts in media and technology, the portal consistently enhances its platform to provide readers with a modern, efficient, and engaging user experience.

Another noteworthy initiative was the introduction of the Kannada News Section in 2015, which significantly expanded the portal’s reach and strengthened its connection with local audiences. This strategic decision proved transformative, resulting in a substantial increase in engagement and readership throughout Karnataka and beyond.

Honoring the Visionary Leadership of Violet Pereira

The remarkable growth and success of Mangalorean.com over the years can be directly attributed to the visionary leadership, unwavering courage, and dedicated service of Violet Pereira. She has not only excelled as a fearless journalist but has also demonstrated a deep commitment to social work and serving the community.

Her outstanding contributions to journalism and social service have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards and accolades, including the Sthree Sadhan Award 2018, the Karnataka Matha Award in 2015, and the Karnataka Mahila Ratna Award in 2015. She was also honored with the Dakshina Kannada District Rajyotsava Photography Award in 2014 and the Helen Keller Award conferred by the Lions Club Mangalore in 2013. In 2012, she received the Best Journalist Award from the Talent Research Foundation.

Numerous organizations and institutions have recognized and celebrated her dedicated service to society through the media, including the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women (DCCW), the Mangalore City Police Commissionerate, the Rachana Catholic Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Indian Overseas Bank, the Lions Club of Valencia, St. Sebastian Church, and Milagres Church.

These recognitions stand as a testament to her relentless commitment to journalistic integrity, social causes, and humanitarian service.

Remembering Dedicated Journalists

While celebrating its achievements, Mangalorean.com also remembers with deep sorrow and gratitude the journalists who have been an integral part of its journey.

The portal mourned the untimely passing of Savney Monteiro, a young and promising journalist, in 2016. The Mangalorean.com family also mourns the loss of senior journalist Alfred D’Souza, who passed away on June 19, 2024. Known as “Alfie,” he was admired for his unwavering commitment, dedication, and significant contributions to journalism and society.

Journalism with a Human Focus

Mangalorean.com has consistently transcended the boundaries of traditional reporting. The portal has steadfastly served as a voice for the marginalized, oppressed, and underrepresented segments of society, irrespective of caste, creed, religion, or political affiliation.

The portal’s commitment to unbiased reporting, truthful journalism, and social responsibility has garnered immense respect and credibility among its readers.

Mangalorean.com has also actively participated in community service initiatives and social welfare activities, guided by the conviction that journalism should not only inform society but also inspire positive change.

Empowering the Transgender Community

A significant social initiative associated with Mangalorean.com was the establishment of the Parivarthan Charitable Trust in 2016, a pioneering organization dedicated to empowering the transgender community and facilitating their integration into mainstream society.

The Trust made history by organizing the first-ever “Transgender Day” in Mangaluru in 2017 and hosting the first Beauty Pageant for transgender individuals in 2018, both of which received widespread appreciation and media attention.

Until 2020, Mangalorean.com actively supported and sponsored the annual Transgender Day celebrations conducted by the Trust.

A Foundation Built on Trust

In an era characterized by sensationalism and misinformation, Mangalorean.com has consistently upheld the principles of ethical journalism, transparency, and accountability. The portal is committed to publishing factual, balanced, and timely news while fostering constructive public discourse and meaningful discussions.

The website has become an indispensable part of readers’ daily lives, with many visiting the portal multiple times a day for updates on local, national, and international events.

Submitting a memorandum to Chief Minister Sadananda Gowda regarding police quarters

Gratitude to Readers and Supporters

Mangalorean.com extends heartfelt gratitude to its advertisers, contributors, readers and well-wishers across the world for their unwavering support. Their encouragement, trust, and support have been instrumental in helping the portal overcome challenges and achieve new milestones throughout its 23-year journey.

As Mangalorean.com embarks on another promising chapter, the team remains steadfast in its commitment to scaling greater heights, embracing innovation, strengthening digital journalism, and serving society with integrity, compassion, and dedication.