6 Lakh organisations register for Yoga Sangam to join PM Modi on International Day of Yoga 2026

New Delhi: In a major boost to preparations for the 12th International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2026, the Ministry of AYUSH has announced that registrations on the Yoga Sangam Portal have crossed the six lakh mark, reflecting widespread participation from institutions and communities across India.

According to a Ministry of AYUSH press release, the milestone underscores the growing enthusiasm for the nationwide Yoga Sangam initiative, under which organisations across the country will conduct synchronised yoga sessions based on the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) and join Prime Minister Narendra Modi in celebrating yoga on June 21.

The ministry described the achievement as evidence of “unprecedented enthusiasm among institutions and communities across the country,” noting that registered organisations are expected to mobilise participants at their respective venues and become part of a collective national movement promoting health and wellness.

Yoga Sangam, one of the flagship initiatives of IDY 2026, seeks to expand the celebration beyond a single venue by enabling institutions to organise yoga sessions in their own localities while remaining connected to a nationwide programme. The ministry said the Yoga Sangam Portal has become the “digital backbone of this initiative” by facilitating registration, coordination and participation tracking.

The initiative has now reached all States and Union Territories, covering 778 districts nationwide. Data released by the ministry shows that more than 3.22 lakh government institutions have registered on the portal, alongside nearly two lakh educational institutions, over 16,000 private organisations, more than 5,000 non-governmental organisations and around 44,000 entities from other categories.

Among the states, West Bengal has recorded the highest participation with more than 2.76 lakh registered organisations, followed by Rajasthan with nearly 1.50 lakh registrations. Significant participation has also been reported from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

The Ministry of AYUSH has encouraged more organisations and community groups to join the initiative by registering through the Yoga Sangam portal. The registration process involves submitting organisational and contact details, verifying credentials, entering venue information and obtaining a reference number for participation.

This year’s International Day of Yoga is being observed under the theme, “Yoga for Healthy Ageing,” focusing on yoga’s contribution to healthier, more active and fulfilling lives across generations.

The ministry said that the “growing participation on the Yoga Sangam Portal reflects the spirit of Jan Bhagidari and India’s collective commitment towards transforming yoga from a global movement into a community-driven celebration of health and harmony.”

The record registrations highlight the expanding reach of yoga across the country and signal strong public engagement ahead of the nationwide celebrations on June 21, when millions are expected to participate in synchronised yoga sessions as part of International Day of Yoga 2026.