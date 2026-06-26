Action should be taken against those guilty: Temple litigants, Hindu seers on Ram Temple donation row

New Delhi: Hindu seers as well as petitioners in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case and Gyanvapi mosque-mandir dispute on Friday urged for strict action against all those found guilty in the Ram Temple donation embezzlement case.

An FIR was lodged against eight people in the case and followed by the resignations of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and Trust member Anil Mishra. The eight accused were sent to three-day judicial custody.

Speaking to IANS, a petitioner in Varanasi’s Gyanvapi mosque-temple dispute, Sohan Lal Arya claimed that more arrests are yet to be made in the case.

“The SIT investigation is likely to reveal the names of more people. This entire incident is highly condemnable. The alleged theft of offerings has deeply hurt the faith of the Hindu community. We want everyone involved in the theft, whether small or big, to be exposed so that the truth comes out and people’s faith in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi remains intact,” he said.

Former litigant in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case, Iqbal Ansari was of the view that Ram Temple Trust Chief Champat Rai should not have resigned at this stage.

“If something had come out in the investigation, only then he should have resigned. At this stage, his resignation was not appropriate. If any employee has done something wrong, then Champat Rai should not be punished for it,” he told IANS.

Meanwhile, seer Mahant Bhaktcharan Das Maharaj asserted there should definitely be proper action against the eight arrested people.

“Champat Rai ji is a worker who contributed a lot in getting the Ram Temple built. So, we get hurt when allegations are levied against him,” he said.

However, he added: “Whoever is involved in such misdeeds should be legally brought to justice.”

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of the Niranjani Akhara, Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj, also said that Champat Rai is a senior RSS ‘pracharak’, who has worked tirelessly since the construction of the Ram Mandir began.

“When the investigation comes to light, then I believe he will be reinstated to his position again. Whoever is found guilty in the probe, will be definitely punished,” he told reporters.

In Prayagraj, Mahant Yamuna Puri echoed: “The matter should be investigated with complete clarity. Whoever is found guilty should be punished so that a clear message goes out that such incidents will not be repeated in the future.”

Mahant Aniruddh Dev Das in Ayodhya, called the controversy a “question mark on Sanatan culture”.

“Now it is clear that theft of donations has taken place. It is my appeal to take strict action against those found guilty, as they have not only stolen donations but also defamed all Hindus as well as defamed Sanatan. They have shamed those who had their faith on the Ram Temple,” he told IANS.