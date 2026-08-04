Ahead of Vijay govt’s first budget, TVK MLAs to meet at party HQ today

Chennai: The TVK MLAs will meet at the party headquarters in Panaiyur, Chennai, on Tuesday to discuss the Vijay government’s maiden Budget and the strategy to be adopted during the upcoming session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

All TVK legislators are expected to attend the meeting at 4 p.m., where detailed deliberations will be held on the 2026-27 General Budget, Agriculture Budget, and other key issues likely to figure during the Assembly session.

The meeting assumes significance as the Tamil Nadu Assembly is set to reconvene on Wednesday for the General Budget. Finance Minister Maria Wilson will present the Budget, the first of the TVK government headed by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay. The Agriculture Budget for 2026-27 will be presented the following day by Agriculture Minister Vinoth.

Discussions on the two Budgets will follow, after which the House is expected to take up department-wise demands for grants.

The Budget session is likely to continue for about one-and-a-half months.

The 17th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly held its first session after the new government assumed office on June 18, beginning with the Governor’s address. The motion of thanks to the Governor’s address was debated on June 19, 22 and 23, with Chief Minister Vijay replying to the debate on the concluding day. The four-day session was subsequently adjourned sine die.

With the government now preparing to unveil its first full Budget, expectations are high that several schemes and welfare measures promised in the TVK’s Assembly election manifesto will find a place in the financial statement.

The Chief Minister has already announced that a scheme to present gold rings to newborn babies, one of the party’s election promises, will be launched on September 15 to coincide with the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai.

The government has also moved to implement other electoral commitments, including providing 200 units of free electricity a month to eligible consumers.

Another major promise involves the waiver of crop loans of up to Rs 75,000.

Tuesday’s meeting is expected to review these commitments and other proposals ahead of the Budget presentation, while also discussing the party’s approach during debates on the financial statements and departmental allocations in the Assembly