AJ Hospital Performs Coastal Karnataka’s First Advanced Pin-Hole Procedure to Treat Rare Congenital Heart Defect

Mangaluru: Doctors at A.J. Hospital & Research Centre, Mangaluru, have successfully performed an advanced minimally invasive cardiac procedure on a 52-year-old man with a rare and complex congenital heart defect, marking the first successful procedure of its kind in Coastal Karnataka.

Announcing the achievement, Dr. Prashanth Marla, Director of A.J. Hospital & Research Centre, said the patient was diagnosed with Sinus Venosus Atrial Septal Defect (Sinus Venosus ASD)—a rare congenital condition characterised by a large hole between the upper chambers of the heart and an abnormal connection of the pulmonary veins. Traditionally, such defects require open-heart surgery for correction.

The patient was referred to the Department of Cardiology at A.J. Hospital, where the cardiology team conducted a comprehensive evaluation and opted for an advanced transcatheter (pin-hole) procedure, eliminating the need for conventional open-heart surgery.

The procedure was performed through a small puncture in a blood vessel in the patient’s right leg. Using advanced catheter-based technology, the medical team successfully implanted a covered stent to correct the defect. This minimally invasive approach significantly reduced pain, enabled faster recovery, shortened the hospital stay, and avoided the risks associated with open-heart surgery.

The highly specialised procedure was carried out by a multidisciplinary team led by Dr. Prem Alva, Chief Pediatric Interventional Cardiologist, and Dr. Praveen J. Shetty, Senior Interventional Cardiologist.

The anaesthesia and critical intraoperative ventilation were expertly managed by Dr. Gururaj Tantry and Dr. Karthik. Dr. Ashok played a crucial role by providing precise Trans-Oesophageal Echocardiography (TEE) imaging throughout the procedure, ensuring accurate placement of the covered stent. The successful outcome was made possible through the coordinated efforts of cardiologists, anaesthesiologists, imaging specialists, nursing staff, catheterisation laboratory personnel, and the entire supporting medical team.

The patient returned for a follow-up examination 45 days after the procedure and has made an excellent recovery. He has resumed his regular work, remains in good health, and is doing well.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Prashanth Marla said this landmark achievement reflects A.J. Hospital’s commitment to bringing the latest advances in cardiac care to the people of Coastal Karnataka. He noted that the successful completion of this highly specialised procedure demonstrates the hospital’s expertise and offers new hope to patients with complex congenital heart diseases by providing access to advanced minimally invasive treatment closer to home.

This milestone further reinforces A.J. Hospital & Research Centre’s position as a leading tertiary care institution, offering cutting-edge cardiac interventions and comprehensive heart care services in the region.



