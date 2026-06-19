Anant Singh’s convoy escapes major accident in Patna

Patna: The convoy of Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh narrowly avoided a major road accident while returning to Patna after attending a wedding ceremony in Badpur village within his Assembly constituency.

The incident occurred late on Thursday night near the Sabnima petrol pump in the Athmalgola police station area of the Barh subdivision.

According to an official, the convoy was travelling along the four-lane highway when a vehicle at the front of the convoy allegedly lost control and collided with a truck parked on the roadside.

The impact triggered a chain-reaction collision, with several vehicles travelling behind crashing into one another.

Due to the speed of the convoy, the collision resulted in significant damage to four vehicles.

Despite the severity of the pile-up, the vehicle carrying Anant Singh remained unaffected and safely passed through the incident.

No serious injuries were reported among the occupants of the convoy vehicles.

The accident briefly caused panic and disruption at the site as damaged vehicles came to a halt on the highway.

However, after assessing the situation and ensuring everyone’s safety, the convoy resumed its journey toward Patna.

The most significant relief following the accident was the absence of any major injuries or fatalities.

While several vehicles suffered substantial damage, all those travelling in the convoy were reported safe.

Authorities are expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the accident, including the presence of the parked truck on the roadside and the sequence of events that led to the multiple-vehicle collision.

Anant Kumar Singh is a prominent but controversial political figure in Bihar.

He was elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly from the Mokama constituency in the 2025 Assembly elections on a ticket of JD(U).

Known for his strong influence in the Mokama region, Anant Singh has remained a significant figure in Bihar politics for many years.

However, his political career has frequently been accompanied by legal controversies and criminal allegations.

According to publicly reported cases, several criminal cases have been registered against him over the years.

He was recently granted bail in connection with the murder case of Dularchand Yadav.

His name also figured in an FIR related to an alleged firearms-brandishing incident in Gopalganj, in which he was subsequently granted bail as well.