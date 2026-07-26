Andhra Congress chief Sharmila recovering after abdominal surgery

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Y.S. Sharmila said on Sunday that she was recovering after undergoing an abdominal surgery.

She shared on social media that she is recovering well from the necessary abdominal surgery she recently underwent.

“A big thank you to all my well-wishers for your kind thoughts and support,” she posted on social media platform X.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu wished Sharmila a swift and complete recovery.

He said that he was praying for her good health and wishing her strength and a speedy return to wellness.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also wished complete good health to the State Congress Chief Sharmila.

The Jana Sena leader hoped that recovering quickly after successful surgery, YS Sharmila will return to public life soon with good health.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Working President and State Minister for Human Resources Development and Information Technology, Nara Lokesh, also wished Sharmila a speedy recovery.

“Sharmila garu, Glad to know you’re recovering well. Wishing you a speedy and complete recovery. Take good care, and may you be back in good health very soon,” Lokesh said in a social media post.

Congress Working Committee (CWC) members and former APCC President N. Raghuveera Reddy has also wished Sharmila a quick recovery.

Meanwhile, in Telangana, Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy suffered a heart attack on Sunday and was admitted to a hospital in Hanamkonda.

The BRS leader was said to be in critical condition.

Doctors said that they performed CPR on Reddy for 10 times after he was brought to the hospital.

BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao, party’s Deputy Floor leader in Telangana Assembly, T. Harish Rao and other leaders visited the hospital and inquired about Reddy’s condition.

Sudarshan Reddy was later shifted to Hyderabad, where he was admitted to Yashoda Hospital.

Rama Rao and Harish Rao accompanied the ambulance in which Reddy was shifted to Hyderabad.