Andhra Pradesh begins gold production at Jonnagiri Fields

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday inaugurated a gold mining and processing project at Jonnagiri in Kurnool district, marking the commencement of commercial gold production in the state.

Naidu also laid the foundation stone for the project’s second unit as part of the expansion plans of the facility established by Geo Mysore Services India Private Limited and Deccan Gold Mines Limited.

Touted as the country’s largest private-sector gold mining venture, the Jonnagiri Gold Fields project has come up with an investment of Rs 405 crore.

According to the state government, the Jonnagiri Gold Field project is designed to start with an annual production of 400 kg, scaling up to 900 kg from the following year, and eventually reaching a capacity of two tonnes.

The state government has allotted 1,500 acres for the project, with mining operations initially commencing on 600 acres in the first phase.

The project is expected to generate employment opportunities for around 700 people.

The state government will receive a four per cent royalty on the value of gold produced at the mine.

The Chief Minister also visited a training centre where women and youth are being trained on simulators to operate heavy vehicles at the mining site.

He flagged off the heavy vehicles used to transport mineral-bearing soil.

The Chief Minister personally inspected the gold production process — from raw ore extraction to the final product — carried out at Jonnagiri.

He examined various sections of the production unit and inspected the final products, including gold biscuits.

Geo-Mysore Chairman Prabhakaran, MD Naveen Lal Chand, and others briefed him on the entire process.

In his remarks on the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that a golden chapter in the state’s history has begun today, at the heart of the ‘Land of Gems’—Rayalaseema.

He noted that the country currently imports 800 kg of gold and that, after oil, this is the country’s largest import.

“One tonne of gold will be produced here annually. The annual production of one tonne of gold will help conserve some of our foreign exchange reserves. It will also generate a large number of jobs for local youth,” he said.

The Chief Minister noted that Jonnagiri’s significance is not new, as this region has a rich history, and it was once known as ‘Suvarnagiri’.

“Suvarnagiri was one of the four capitals of Emperor Ashoka. Centuries ago, this region was renowned for its abundance of gold and gems. The nearby Yerragudi rock edicts of Ashoka bear witness to the region’s glorious past,” he said.

Stating that Rayalaseema is synonymous with the ‘Land of Gems’, he said during the reign of Sri Krishnadevaraya, gems were sold in heaps here.

“Our state holds the distinction of gifting the Koh-i-Noor diamond to the world. Over time, conditions arose that threatened to turn Rayalaseema into a desert. We breathed new life into the region by completing irrigation projects and supplying water; gold mining will now restore its former glory,” he said.

The Chief Minister announced that the area will be named ‘Suvarnagiri’ once again. He said that this village will be adopted and developed into a ‘Swarnagiri model village.’

“We are fulfilling our promise to transform Rayalaseema into ‘Rathanala Seema’ (a land of gems/prosperity),” he said, adding that soon, the entire country will be talking about the Swarnagiri Gold Fields.