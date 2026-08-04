Andhra Pradesh secured Rs 19,619 crore under SASCI in 2.5 years

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh has secured Rs 19,619 crore under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme in two-and-a-half years, the Centre told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

According to the state government, this is 72 per cent higher than the Rs 11,386 crore received by the previous YSRCP government under the same scheme between 2020 to 2024.

The figures were officially placed before Parliament by the Union Ministry of Finance in a response to a question by YSRCP MP PV Midhun Reddy.

The achievement reflects the present Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led coalition government’s emphasis on fiscal discipline, timely project preparation and efficient implementation.

Andhra Pradesh has consistently secured higher allocations by submitting eligible capital investment proposals and ensuring faster execution, enabling the state to access significantly greater financial resources for infrastructure development within a much shorter period, an official statement said here on Tuesday.

According to the Union government’s reply in Parliament, Andhra Pradesh has received Rs 31,005.47 crore under the SASCI scheme since 2020-21. Of this, Rs 19,619 crore has been released during the tenure of the present TDP-led state government, including Rs 7,901.56 crore in 2024-25, Rs 8,289.61 crore in 2025-26 and Rs 3,428.14 crore during 2026-27 (till August 1, 2026).

SASCI scheme provides 50-year interest-free capital loans to states for capital expenditure.

As per the Union government, assistance is released expeditiously once states submit complete project proposals in accordance with the scheme guidelines, allowing states to undertake critical infrastructure and development projects.

Andhra Pradesh had secured Rs 688 crore under the scheme in 2020-21. It rose to Rs 501.79 crore in 2021-22 and jumped to Rs 6,105 crore in 2022-23 before coming down to Rs 4,090.81 crore in 2023-24.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also told the YSRCP MP that The State Finance Accounts, published by the Accountant General (Accounts and Entitlement) of Andhra Pradesh, Shanthi Priya S, and Accountant General (Accounts and Entitlement) of Telangana, Chanda Pandit, had assessed an amount of Rs 16,078.76 crore as revenue deficit for Andhra Pradesh for the year of bifurcation, i.e. 2014-15. The entire audited revenue deficit from 2014-15 to 2023-24.

The state government said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s proven track record of governance, coupled with the Centre’s continued support, is enabling Andhra Pradesh to accelerate infrastructure development, attract greater investments and deliver faster, inclusive growth.