Spread the love



















Annual Feast of Attur St Lawrence Basilica Concludes

Karkala: The eleven-day long annual feast of St. Lawrence Basilica, Attur-Karkala that commenced from 18 January 2021 concluded on Thursday, 28 January 2021. On the last day of the feast, devotees participated devoutly in the holy masses at different times. They also paid respect to the relic of St. Lawrence and received blessings. Special prayers were offered to the sick and elderly.

Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore Diocese concelebrated the solemn feast mass on Thursday, 28 January 2021. In his homily, Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha said, “With the recognition of everyone created by God in his own reflection as brothers and sisters let us conclude this festive season”.

Prior to celebrating the solemn feast mass, candles of honour were distributed to all those who had sponsored the annual feast of the Basilica. Rector of St. Lawrence Basilica, Fr George D’Souza expressed gratitude to all those who had cooperated in the smooth conduct of the various activities associated with the annual feast of the Basilica.

Assistant Parish Priest Fr Roy Melwyl Lobo and other priests participated in the concelebration of the solemn feast mass along with Bishop Dr Peter Paul Saldanha.

Santosh D’Silva, Vice President of the Parish Pastoral Council and Mrs Benedicta-Secretary contributed their service during the eleven days of the festivities.

The other holy masses of the day were offered by Fr Alwyn Sequeira of Koteshwara, Fr Stany Lobo of Udyavar and Fr Ronald Serrao, Rector of St. Joseph’s Seminary, Mangalore. The only mass in Kannada was offered by Fr Chetan Lobo (OFM Cap), PRO of Udupi Diocese.

During the eleven days of the annual feast of St. Lawrence Basilica, there were 55 holy masses including five special feast masses concelebrated by five bishops. During the last five days, there were also masses in the Kannada language. Without much noise and lack of fair and stalls, the entire atmosphere of the annual feast of St. Lawrence Basilica manifested an aura of peaceful devotion and peace.