Land Trades Mahalaxmi: Special Offer for Varamahalaxmi Festival

In Indian tradition, the Varamahalaxmi Festival is observed as a special day of prayer for the well-being of the entire family. Devotees perform Varalakshmi Pooja on the Friday before the Poornima (full moon) in the month of Shravana, worshipping Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. This popular festival in southern India will be celebrated on August 16, 2024.

In honor of this tradition, Land Trades Builders and Developers, a premier property developer in Mangaluru, presents a unique offer for prospective home buyers. Customers who book a flat at the prestigious Land Trades Mahalaxmi on or before August 16 will receive a 10-gram Laxmi gold coin on the auspicious occasion of Varamahalaxmi Pooja. “Varamahalaxmi pooja signified family values and embodies the dream of happy living for every Indian family. Through this special offer, Land Trades seeks to invoke divine blessings for our customers at Mahalaxmi, which stands tall in the blessed locality of Alake in Mangaluru,” says K. Shrinath Hebbar, proprietor of Land Trades Builders and Developers.

Land Trades Mahalaxmi: A Landmark of Luxury

Rising 33 stories amidst about 1.50 acres of land in Alake, Kudroli, Land Trades Mahalaxmi features 162 luxury apartments in 2BHK and 3BHK configurations, with spaces ranging from 1224 sq. ft. to 2704 sq. ft. This splendid high-rise offers residents spectacular sea views and the best lifestyle facilities and amenities. Designed to meet the aspirations of the new generation, this high-class luxury property is set to be the most desirable residential address in Mangalore. With regulatory approvals from RERA, MUDA, City Corporation, and other statutory bodies, the project is already launched and construction work is progressing. Land Trades Builders & Developers is an ISO 9000:2015-certified organisation with a ‘DA2’ Real Estate Developer Rating from CRISIL having 32 years of experience in quality construction.

Exclusive Varamahalaxmi Offer

Take advantage of this unprecedented special offer: a free 10-gram Laxmi gold coin on the occasion of Varamahalaxmi Pooja on bookings made until August 16. With flat prices starting at Rs. 89 lakhs, Land Trades Mahalaxmi is one of the most sought-after luxury apartment offerings in Mangaluru.

Alake: A Blessed Locality

Land Trades Mahalaxmi is poised to become a new landmark in Alake, Mangalore. This locality is blessed with the famous Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatheshwara Temple, consecrated by the legendary saint Sri Narayana Guru. The project’s strategic location provides easy connectivity to important areas such as Lady Hill, Urva, Ashoknagar, Kodialbail, and Car Street, with markets, malls, supermarkets, and shopping centers within range.

Architectural Excellence

Land Trades Mahalaxmi will be the most talked-about high-rise in Mangalore, with world-class architecture by Skyline Architects, Mumbai. Renowned for their expertise in designing skyscrapers, they have created stylized exteriors with clear sectoral demarcations and symmetrical design, making Mahalaxmi a high-rise of rare beauty and sophistication. The intelligent use of space in the interiors enhances its architectural marvel.

Project Highlights

33-storey skyscraper tower

1.50-acre property

5 levels of car parking.

162 flats (2BHK and 3BHK) ranging from 1224 to 2704 sq. ft.

Lush green landscaping and gated security

Vastu compliant

Luxury Facilities

Swimming pool on the terrace

Sauna/steam room

Barbecue area

Exclusive pavilion and pergola sit-out

Double-height lobby

Badminton and basketball courts

Jogging track

Yoga/meditation room

Gymnasium

Multipurpose hall

3 high-speed lifts

EV charging provision in parking

Party lawn

Kids’ play area

Clean and Safe Living

Continuous water supply with adequate storage tanks and 100% power backup through heavy-duty generators with automatic switchover.

Eco-friendly lifestyle with rooftop solar power panels, rainwater harvesting, organic waste converter, sewage treatment plant, on-site waste segregation, and waste treatment units.

24×7 gated security with CCTV surveillance of common areas, video door phones for each apartment, and ultramodern fire safety measures.

FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CALL OR WHATSAPP: +91 8882777444 / 9880742159 / 9845084866 or visit to www.landtrades.in

LAND TRADES BUILDERS & DEVELOPERS

“Milestone25”, 5th Floor, Shop No.514,

Collector’s Gate Junction, Balmatta,

Mangalore – 575001

E-Mail: sales@landtrades.in