Gleonna D’Souza of Mangalore Shines at 15th State Road Cycling Championship, Qualifies for Nationals

Mysore: The 15th State Road Cycling Championship, held in Mysore over two days, brought together Karnataka’s best cyclists in a thrilling showcase of talent and determination. Among the participants was Gleonna D’Souza, a cyclist from Mangalore, making her debut at the state level. Her journey was marked by perseverance, learning, and an unexpected qualification for the national championships in Puri, Odisha.

Day 1: Individual Time Trial (ITT)

The championship began with the Individual Time Trial (ITT), a 21.3 km course featuring rolling terrain, steep climbs, and challenging wind conditions. The event, originally scheduled for 1:00 PM, started at 1:30 PM due to a slight delay.

Competing with modest equipment—a borrowed aerodynamic bar lent by Dr. Guruprasad Bhat, Mangalore’s first Ironman—Gleonna approached the race with excitement and nervousness. This was only her second attempt at an ITT, having previously raced during district trials. As the first competitor in the elite women’s category, she felt the added pressure of setting the pace without having others ahead to overtake.

Her coach, Godfrey Pinto, offered invaluable advice that calmed her nerves: “Don’t think too much about the race. It’s your first attempt. Just explore the competitive cycling world and, more than that, enjoy the race. No pressure.”

With these words in mind, Gleonna focused on maintaining a steady heart rate and staying aerodynamic throughout the course. The rolling terrain included a steep ascent paired with strong headwinds, which proved challenging for many competitors. However, her training in Mangalore’s harsh weather conditions prepared her well, and she gave her all on the final loop to cross the finish line.

Though initially unsure of her performance, Gleonna felt proud of her effort. “This was the exact effort I wanted to put in,” she shared. Even her coach was overwhelmed with her determination and performance. After a three-hour wait, the results placed her in P9 (9th position), a commendable result for her first state-level event.

Day 2: An Unexpected Turn of Events

The second day was scheduled to feature the road race, an event Gleonna was particularly excited about as it would have been her first experience racing alongside pro cyclists. Unfortunately, the race was cancelled due to poor road conditions, and the ITT results were used for qualification instead.

Initially, Gleonna believed her 9th place finish had put her out of contention for nationals. Disappointed but satisfied with her experience, she began packing to return to Mangalore. Then came an unexpected call from her team manager: she had been promoted to P6 after three railway cyclists ahead of her—typically representing the national team—were excluded from the podium. This sudden change secured her qualification for the national championships.

Reflecting on the moment, Gleonna said, “It was a shocking but joyful moment. I went to states just to explore and experience the competitive cycling world, and now I have a spot in nationals. This feels like divine grace.”

Support and Encouragement

Throughout her journey, Gleonna received immense support from her coach, Godfrey Pinto, and encouragement from the cycling community. Dr. Guruprasad Bhat’s contribution to equipment played a significant role in her performance, showcasing the collaborative spirit of sportsmanship.

Looking Ahead: The National Championships

With just one month to prepare, Gleonna is focused on improving her skills and making the most of her opportunity to represent Karnataka at the national championships in Puri, Odisha. “This is just the beginning, and I know I have a lot to work on. I’m determined to give my best,” she said.

A Story of Growth and Resilience

The 15th State Road Cycling Championship not only celebrated the talent of Karnataka’s cyclists but also highlighted the unpredictable and rewarding nature of competitive sports. Gleonna D’Souza’s journey—from a debutante to a national qualifier—is a testament to determination, resilience, and the power of community support. Her story is sure to inspire aspiring athletes across the state.